English Actor Stephen Fry reveals aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis

English actor and comedian Stephen Fry has been recovering from prostate cancer surgery for the past couple months, he revealed today.

In a tweet to fans, Fry wrote, "For the last 2 months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure. I'm sorry I haven't felt able to talk about it till now, but here I am explaining what has been going on."

For the last 2 months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure. I'm sorry I haven't felt able to talk about it till now, but here I am explaining what has been going on: https://t.co/uPorpiwstg — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) February 23, 2018

The tweet linked to a YouTube video in which he told fans and friends that after seeing his doctor for a flu shot and a check-up late last year, "he called me up and said, 'I'm a little worried about your PSA levels.’"

The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, via a blood sample, is used to help diagnose prostate cancer.

"These are the things the prostate give out if it's under attack from some sort of tumor," Fry, 60, says in the clip of the protein produced by prostate cells.

GC Images/Getty Images

After having an MRI, the "V for Vendetta" star said his doctor called and said something had shown up on the scan. He then went to see a specialist, who took a biopsy to confirm he had the disease.

"Yes, indeed, there is a cancer there," he said he learned after the results arrived. "It doesn't seem to have spread."

So Fry had surgery in the first week of January to remove the cancer, which was then deemed aggressive, and some of the lymph nodes to prevent spread of the disease.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

"In case you've been wondering where I've been out of the public eye," he said, referring to his recovery the past few weeks. "I have been keeping my head down."

The actor said his family and husband, Elliott Spencer, have been "marvelous" in getting him through the ordeal.

"Cancer, in the end, it's just a word that rings in your head," he said. "You don't think it's going to happen to you."

As far as he knows, the cancer "has all been got."

But he said doctors will have to check his PSA levels regularly. He also advised men "of a certain age" to get the levels checked so they aren't surprised like he was.

"I can't tell you how fortunate I am," he said.