What to expect from the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

The 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival is underway, with 96 films being showcased over 12 days in New York City.

One of its founders, Robert De Niro, was on hand to launch the festivities in New York City Wednesday night.

"People like to come to it and we're ... still standing -- so that speaks for itself right there," the legendary actor told ABC News. "I'm beyond very happy that people and filmmakers want to be part of it."

This year's fest kicked off with a tribute to one of late-night comedy's greats. "Love, Gilda" is a new documentary that focuses on the life of Gilda Radner, who made her mark during the heyday of "Saturday Night Live," and who passed away from ovarian cancer in 1989.

“[Gilda] was so lovely but she was also so authentically herself. She was not a piece of casting. She was who she was on the TV... We all saw that and said, ‘I want to do that. And it’s possible because I see her doing that.’” — Tina Fey in her introduction to @LoveGildaFilm ?? pic.twitter.com/c2asTW1EjU — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 19, 2018

Laraine Newman, Radner's "SNL" castmate, told ABC Radio, "She was a very warm, loving, generous person...I love that she is acknowledged."

Radner's legacy and impact lives on for modern day entertainers like Keegan Michael Key. "Her and Belushi were the ones I noticed the most as a child watching 'SNL' because of their physical comedy," said Key. "That is the the thing that speaks to anybody."

Among the other highlights of the 12-day festival will be a special screening of "Scarface" tonight, which will precede a Q&A panel with stars Al Pacino, Michelle Pheiffer, Steven Bauer and director Brian De Palma.

IMDB

Tina Fey, @BillyCrystal, @CobieSmulders, @KeeganMKey, and many more came out to the @BeaconTheatre for #Tribeca2018’s opening night premiere of Lisa D’Apolito’s gorgeous documentary @LoveGildaFilm to pay tribute to the influential and effervescent Gilda Radner. Thank you, Gilda. pic.twitter.com/encavqBNmK — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 19, 2018

The festival, which began in 2002, will hold a special screening of "Schindler's List" on April 26 that will be followed by a conversation with director Steven Spielberg and stars Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley.

On Saturday, De Niro will interview Bradley Cooper as part of the festival's Storytellers series.

The Tribeca Film Festival runs through April 29. More information is available at TribecaFilm.com.