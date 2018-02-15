How favorite celebrities enjoyed Valentine's Day 2018

Feb 15, 2018, 11:18 AM ET
PHOTO: Ryan Reynolds posted a photo to Instagram with the caption, "I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist" on Feb. 14, 2018.Playvancityreynolds/Instagram
Love was in the air Wednesday as the world, including many favorite celebrities, celebrated Valentine's Day.

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend, dancer Bryan Tanaka, celebrated over dinner, while Jenna Dewan-Tatum had a "girls night in" with "Entourage" actress Emmanuelle Chriqui, according to a photo posted on Instagram.

PHOTO: Victoria Beckham posted a message to her family on Valentines Day, Happy Valentine's Day x Love u so much on Instagram, Feb. 14, 2918.
Victoria Beckham posted a message to her family on Valentines Day, "Happy Valentine’s Day x Love u so much" on Instagram, Feb. 14, 2918.

PHOTO: Mariah Carey posted a photo with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka to Instagram on Feb. 14, 2018.
Mariah Carey posted a photo with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka to Instagram on Feb. 14, 2018.

Here's who else was spotted celebrating love:

Kanye West
The rapper returned to Instagram to wish his wife, Kim Kardashian, a happy Valentine's Day. He even posted what appears to be a handwritten card, along with posting dozens of celebrity couples -- past and present.

Victoria and David Beckham
The former Spice Girls singer and the former soccer player showed off how they celebrated Valentine's Day -- and it appears they were cozied up for most of the day. "Happy Valentines Day. May today be filled with love and happiness around the world," David Beckham wrote in one caption.

Viola Davis
The Oscar winner spent the special day with her family. She posted a photo of her clan with the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day" to Twitter.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

The model and football player enjoyed a beachside Valentine's Day, according to photos posted on social media. One photo that Bündchen posted even sparked rumors that the two renewed their wedding vows. ABC News reached out to a rep for the couple, but so far no word back.

Happy Valentine’s Day! Much love to all! ?? Muito amor para todos!

Happy Valentine’s Day! ?? Me and my one and only!! ??

Will Smith
The actor celebrated Valentine's Day by posting a throwback couple photo of himself and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Shoutout to all the Joyful Lovers Around the World! Photo: @alansilfen

Reese Witherspoon
Meanwhile, this actress spent the special day with her two sons, 14-year-old Deacon and 5-year-old Tennessee.

Me and my Valentines! ?? (??: @DraperJames)

Ryan Reynolds
It looks like the actor gave his wife, Blake Lively, a heart-shaped cake for Valentine's Day. Reynolds showed off the cake and captioned the photo, "I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, 'cause I’m not a scientist."

I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist.

Jennifer Lopez
It looks like the singer spent time with her boyfriend, retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Diddy
Meanwhile her ex-boyfriend, Diddy, spent the day with his children. In one video, posted to Twitter, the rapper is seen giving his daughter, Chance Combs, a new iPhone.

