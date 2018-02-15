Love was in the air Wednesday as the world, including many favorite celebrities, celebrated Valentine's Day.

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend, dancer Bryan Tanaka, celebrated over dinner, while Jenna Dewan-Tatum had a "girls night in" with "Entourage" actress Emmanuelle Chriqui, according to a photo posted on Instagram.

?? A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:50pm PST

victoriabeckham/Instagram

mariahcary/Instagram

Here's who else was spotted celebrating love:

Kanye West

The rapper returned to Instagram to wish his wife, Kim Kardashian, a happy Valentine's Day. He even posted what appears to be a handwritten card, along with posting dozens of celebrity couples -- past and present.

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:49am PST

Victoria and David Beckham

The former Spice Girls singer and the former soccer player showed off how they celebrated Valentine's Day -- and it appears they were cozied up for most of the day. "Happy Valentines Day. May today be filled with love and happiness around the world," David Beckham wrote in one caption.

Viola Davis

The Oscar winner spent the special day with her family. She posted a photo of her clan with the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day" to Twitter.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady



The model and football player enjoyed a beachside Valentine's Day, according to photos posted on social media. One photo that Bündchen posted even sparked rumors that the two renewed their wedding vows. ABC News reached out to a rep for the couple, but so far no word back.

Will Smith

The actor celebrated Valentine's Day by posting a throwback couple photo of himself and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Reese Witherspoon

Meanwhile, this actress spent the special day with her two sons, 14-year-old Deacon and 5-year-old Tennessee.

Ryan Reynolds

It looks like the actor gave his wife, Blake Lively, a heart-shaped cake for Valentine's Day. Reynolds showed off the cake and captioned the photo, "I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, 'cause I’m not a scientist."

Jennifer Lopez

It looks like the singer spent time with her boyfriend, retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Diddy

Meanwhile her ex-boyfriend, Diddy, spent the day with his children. In one video, posted to Twitter, the rapper is seen giving his daughter, Chance Combs, a new iPhone.