How gender equality and diversity were addressed at 2018 Oscars

The issues of gender equality and diversity were front and center at the Oscars Sunday night.

In a year that saw a reckoning over sexual misconduct in Hollywood as well as the success of groundbreaking films like "Lady Bird" and "Get Out," the Academy addressed the issues head on -- from the red carpet to Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue to a powerful clip featuring a diverse group of past and present game changers.

Far from shying away from the issues, Kimmel joked about Harvey Weinstein and the flap over Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams' salaries on the reshoot of "All the Money in the World."

He also highlighted all the ways "ceilings have been shattered," calling out the first female cinematographer nominee Rachel Morrison, "Get Out" director Jordan Peele, "Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig and the crushing success of "Black Panther."

Later in the show, Harvey Weinstein accusers Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra joined together to give an emotional tribute to the #MeToo movement and inclusion in Hollywood by way of introducing the video clip.

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, who was one of the first women to speak out about the now disgraced producer, was featured prominently in the clip saying, "The status quo does not have to be status quo anymore."

She also said future filmmakers have the opportunity to "lionize beauty and truth and justice."

Sorvino and dozens of women accused Weinstein late last year of sexual misconduct, including rape, which allegedly happened over several decades. Though the former movie mogul has admitted to wrongdoing and sought professional help, his spokeswoman told ABC News previously that "any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

Still, Weinstein was fired from the company that bears his name, banned from the Producer's Guild of America and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Other big names included in the Oscars clip include Lee Daniels, Greta Gerwig and Geena Davis.

Gerwig, who is the only woman nominated for best director tonight for her film "Lady Bird," asks other women out in the world who want to be writers and directors to "make your movie, we need your movie, I need your movie."

Davis reflects back on her inspiring 1991 film "Thelma & Louise" and how that was supposed to be the moment when women got a chance to compete with men and be front and center in films.

"That did happen ... but this is now that moment," she said, referencing films like "Wonder Woman."

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins, whose film won best picture last year, spoke about seeing women in the screening of "Wonder Woman" crying tears of joy for finally having a place in a man's world.

"[I said to myself] this is what white men feel all the time," he said.

Daniels added that moviegoers should get ready for more films like "Get Out."

"We’re here and we're not going anywhere," he closed.

Earlier on the red carpet, Sorvino and her date for the night, Judd, spoke about the Time's Up gender equality campaign and legal fund.

"This movement isn't stopping," Sorvino said. "We're going forward until we have a safe and equitable world for women."

Judd, who was one of the first accusers of Weinstein to go public, said she has been telling her story since 1997 when it happened. "Finally the world is able to hear," she said.