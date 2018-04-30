'Good Morning America,' Steve Harvey, 'The Real' among Daytime Emmy winners

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Sunday at a gala hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
The night's big winner was "Days of Our Lives" with five awards.
Other winners include Steve Harvey, who was named outstanding informative talk show host for the second consecutive year.
For outstanding entertainment talk show hosts, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley of "The Real" won the award.
ABC's "Good Morning America" was named this year's outstanding morning program and "The Talk" won outstanding entertainment talk show.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Outstanding Morning Program: Good Morning America
Outstanding Entertainment News Program: Entertainment Tonight
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts: Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley -- Co-Hosts, The Real
Outstanding Drama Series: Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama: Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama: James Reynolds, as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: The Talk
Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: The Dr. Oz Show
Outstanding Culinary Program: A Chef’s Life
Outstanding Game Show: The Price Is Right
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program: Judge Mathis
Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish: Despierta America
Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish: Destinos
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady, Days of our Lives
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series: Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson, General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series: Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Culinary Host: Lidia Bastianich -- Host, Lidia’s Kitchen
Outstanding Game Show Host: Wayne Brady -- Host, Let’s Make a Deal
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host: Steve Harvey -- Host, Steve