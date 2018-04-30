'Good Morning America,' Steve Harvey, 'The Real' among Daytime Emmy winners

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Sunday at a gala hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The night's big winner was "Days of Our Lives" with five awards.

Other winners include Steve Harvey, who was named outstanding informative talk show host for the second consecutive year.

For outstanding entertainment talk show hosts, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley of "The Real" won the award.

ABC's "Good Morning America" was named this year's outstanding morning program and "The Talk" won outstanding entertainment talk show.

It is a privilege to say 'Good Morning' to America every single day! We’re honored to be awarded the 2017-2018 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Morning Program! https://t.co/T3gtmmd6PF pic.twitter.com/hWERUvGM45 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 30, 2018

Check out the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Drama Series: Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama: Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama: James Reynolds, as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: The Talk

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: The Dr. Oz Show

Outstanding Culinary Program: A Chef’s Life

Outstanding Game Show: The Price Is Right

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program: Judge Mathis



Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish: Despierta America

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish: Destinos

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady, Days of our Lives

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series: Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series: Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Culinary Host: Lidia Bastianich -- Host, Lidia’s Kitchen

Outstanding Game Show Host: Wayne Brady -- Host, Let’s Make a Deal

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host: Steve Harvey -- Host, Steve

