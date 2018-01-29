Music's biggest night was held Sunday inside New York City's Madison Square Garden as the Grammy Awards were handed out by the Recording Academy.

Despite Jay-Z leading the pack this year with eight nominations, Bruno Mars took home the top award of the night. He won the Grammy Award for album of the year for his project, "24K Magic."

Kendrick Lamar also bested Jay-Z in the best rap album category, eventually going home with five trophies.

R&B singer Alessia Cara won best new artist this year, beating out fan favorite, Sza.

Before the actual awards show, hosted by late-night host James Corden, aired on CBS, many artists were already winners. In fact, 84 awards had already been handed out before the show began.

Foo Fighters took home the award for best rock song for their hit "Run," while Bruno Mars won the Grammy Award for best R&B performance for "That's What I Like." "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took home a Grammy Award for best song written for visual media for “How Far I’ll Go," featured in Disney's "Moana." The late Carrie Fisher also posthumously won a Grammy Award for best spoken word album for "The Princess Diarist."

The evening also featured amazing performances from Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, who also nabbed a Grammy Award for best music video for his single, "Humble."

Still, the most talked about performance of the night was Kesha's "Praying."

Here are the winners for the evening's top awards:

Best Rap/Sung Performance

6lack – "Prblms"

GoldLink featuring Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy – "Crew"

Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé – "Family Feud"

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna – "Loyalty"

SZA featuring Travis Scott – "Love Galore"

Best new artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

WINNER: “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best rap album

"4:44" — Jay-Z

WINNER: "DAMN." — Kendrick Lamar

"Culture" — Migos

"Laila's Wisdom" — Rapsody

"Flower Boy" — Tyler, The Creator

Best country album

"Cosmic Hallelujah" — Kenny Chesney

"Heart Break" — Lady Antebellum

"The Breaker" — Little Big Town

Life Changes" — Thomas Rhett

WINNER: "From A Room: Volume 1" — Chris Stapleton

Song of the year

“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

WINNER: “That's What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Record of the year

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"The Story Of O.J." — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album of the year

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

"4:44" — Jay-Z

"DAMN." — Kendrick Lamar

"Melodrama" — Lorde

WINNER: "24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

