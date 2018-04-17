In a "Harry Potter" reunion for the ages, Tom Felton posted an amazing picture of his Hogwarts "school mates" on Monday that's already earned the actor more than one million Instagram likes.

The photo includes Felton, Emma Watson and Matthew Lewis, who all played students at the magical school for more than a decade. Though Watson and Lewis were rivals with Felton's Slytherin character in the film series, they all appear to be good friends now.

The final film in the series was released in 2011.

School mates #hogwartsalumni A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:33am PDT

Since appearing in the films, Felton has gone on to star in shows like CW's "The Flash" and Watson has become an A-list star featured in blockbuster films like "Beauty and the Beast."

Lewis has also worked in films like 2016's "Me Before You."

The only main star missing from the pic was Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, who was featured in the film "Beast of Burden," which came out earlier this year.

Fans waiting for an on-screen reunion might be out of luck as "Potter" scribe J.K. Rowling has turned her sights to theater with "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," which is currently in previews on Broadway.

With just six days to go until the Official Broadway Opening of #CursedChildNYC on April 22, get to know some of the cast a little better… pic.twitter.com/IvhI7f4vn2 — Cursed Child NYC (@HPPlayNYC) April 16, 2018