Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's California home

Feb 7, 2018, 8:26 AM ET
PHOTO: Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the Louis Vuittons Dinner for the Launch of Bags by Artist Jeff Koons at Musee du Louvre, April 11, 2017, in Paris. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston gave fans a glimpse inside the California home she shares with husband Justin Theroux and their dogs, a haven where she says she looks around and knows "there's nowhere else I want to be."

The former "Friends" star opened the doors of her Bel Air hideout to Architectural Digest for its upcoming March issue, revealing that she and Theroux worked on the interior design together.

PHOTO: Jennifer Aniston is on the March 2018 cover of Architectural Digest magazine.Architectural Digest/Francois Dischinger
“Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” Aniston told the magazine. "For instance, I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move."

PHOTO: Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.JB Lacroix/Getty Images
"If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer," Aniston said. "I love the process.... There's something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul."

The home was built in 1965 but renovated by Aniston, according to Architectural Digest. It features a backyard pool and views overlooking the City of Angels.

PHOTO: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux opened up their home for the March 2018 issue of Architectural Digest magazine. Architectural Digest/Francois Dischinger
"Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista," Aniston said of the grounds of her home. "We worked hard to get that flow right."

The master bath features a customized marble tub with a view of the garden. The master bedroom showcases earth tones and cozy carpeting.

PHOTO: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux opened up their home to Architectural Digest magazine.Architectural Digest/Francois Dischinger
Aniston describes the decor of the living room as "old world meets new world." The room houses dark wood accents, neutral fabrics and a rare polar bear sofa.

When it comes to design, Aniston said she believes, "Sexy is important, but comfort is essential."

PHOTO: Architectural Digest magazine shows off the home of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. Architectural Digest/Francois Dischinger
"I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home," Aniston added. "And there’s nowhere else I want to be.”

