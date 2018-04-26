Janelle Monae reveals she's pansexual, says she's a 'queer black woman'

Janelle Monae is finally putting those rumors about her sexuality to bed.

After initially identifying as bisexual, the "Hidden Figures" star explained in a new Rolling Stone interview that she later "read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am."

"Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women -- I consider myself to be a free-a-- motherf-----," she told the magazine, which hits newsstands May 4.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

Monae, 32, said for those fans who've always loved her music, the signs have always been there, especially in songs like "Mushrooms & Roses" and "Q.U.E.E.N.," which was originally titled "Q.U.E.E.R." Both songs are about a woman named Mary that Monae had affection for.

The singer said her most recent album, "Dirty Computer," out Friday, goes inside her struggle with coming out, especially to her religious family. Monae was raised Baptist in Kansas City, Kansas.

"A lot of this album is a reaction to the sting of what it means to hear people in my family say, ‘All gay people are going to hell,'" she said.

She added, "I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you. This album is for you. Be proud."

Hopper Stone/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

On "Dirty Computer," fans can enjoy appearances by Pharrell Williams, Zoë Kravitz and Grimes. It also includes what Monae calls an "emotion picture," starring "Thor: Ragnarok" star Tessa Thompson, with whom Monae is reportedly dating.

"Good Morning America" reached out to Monae's representative but didn't immediately hear back.