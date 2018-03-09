Jessica Chastain gives $2000 for woman's fertility treatment

On International Women's Day, Jessica Chastain gave back to a woman who asked for help.

After Chastain had an exchange about feminism and abortion with Karin Schulz, one of her 1.6 million Instagram followers, on Thursday, a donation of $2,000 in the actress's name appeared in Schulz's GoFundMe account.

On the GoFundMe page, Schulz detailed her struggle to conceive a child and asked for financial support to pay for her fertility treatment.

"I read about your journey to become a mother and it broke my heart," Chastain wrote on Instagram. "I hope that your dream will come true in 2018! Much love to you."

Chastain, 40, has been a vocal proponent for Planned Parenthood and the Time's Up movement for some time, and in January, her friend Octavia Spencer revealed that she's been working hard to close the wage gap in Hollywood. So, to mark International Women's Day, Chastain shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read "We should all be feminists," along with the caption, "FEMINISM: the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes."

"Yes feminist [sic] that believe in God and stand up for The Unborn," Schulz commented on the post. "I would be for that kind of feminist."

Chastain responded that while she is pro-choice, "everyone has the right to make their own decision." And though it is unclear when the donation was made, Schulz then thanked the actress for her "encouragement and loving wishes."

"I too am a feminist!! It is OK if we don't see eye to eye on everything. We do agree on more than we disagree!!" Schulz wrote. "You are my sister, and together wonderful change and more awesome things will happen in this beautiful world we live in."

Her words brought Chastain to tears.

"I have such belief in your dream," she replied. "Don't give up my sister. It's in your destiny."