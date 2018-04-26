John Cena opens up about split from Nikki Bella: 'It sucks'

Professional wrestler and actor John Cena is finally breaking his silence about his shocking split from former fiancee Nikki Bella.

Just over a week ago, the duo announced they were parting ways and now Cena says the break simply "sucks."

"It sucks," he told Entertainment Tonight. "There's no other way to say [it] ... I love Nicole with all my heart, and that's that."

The famed wrestling duo, who were engaged on live TV last year at Wrestlemania 33, announced the split on Instagram earlier this month.

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," Bella posted on her social media. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Cena spoke to ABC's "Popcorn with Peter Travers" just weeks before the split and everything seemed to be going smoothly regarding wedding plans.

"I asked my lovely bride-to-be to marry me in the wrestling ring at Wrestlemania almost one year ago today -- in front of 75,000 of our closest friends," he said. "It meant a lot to me specifically; Nicole and I have been through ups and downs. Relationships are hard, especially when your relationship is in the public. Nicole had to deal with a lot of misconceptions about our relationship. ... I wanted a global stage to tell the woman of my dreams that I wanted to marry her."

He added, "The planning is going great. I just can't tell you because Nicole is the boss and she's got all the details."

Earlier this month, Cena celebrated the release of his new film, "Blockers," now out in theaters.