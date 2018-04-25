Kanye West and Donald Trump bond on Twitter

Kanye West's latest tweets about President Donald Trump have attracted a lot of attention online, including from the president himself.

On Wednesday, the rapper took to social media to sound off on a variety of topics, including his career, importance of free thought and love, and his respect for Trump.

After West called Trump "my brother," the president responded by retweeting the message and thanking the rapper for his words.

"Very cool!" he added.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

West, 40, famously said on stage in November 2016 that had he voted in the presidential election, he would have voted for Trump. That December, West and Trump met at Trump Tower in New York City, after which the then president-elect told reporters that they'd been friends "for a long time." Though Trump said that they discussed "life," West maintained that the meeting was about "multicultural issues."

"These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums [sic], and violence in Chicago," he tweeted. "I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future president if we truly want change."

In his more recent tweetstorm, West also expressed appreciation for Hillary Clinton and individuality, in general. He also pointed out, at the behest of his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, that he does not agree with Trump on everything, noting: "I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kardashian West, 37, is standing by West. In a series of tweets, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star slammed reports that the rapper's mental health is waning and noted that he "will never run in the race of popular opinion."

"Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics," she wrote. "In a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time."

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

This is not the first time in recent history that West has stirred the pot with his social media activity. On Saturday, he tweeted his support for conservative commentator Candace Owens, outraging some of his followers. According to the rapper, it may be part of a bigger project. He recently wrote that he's writing a book via Twitter in real time.

"No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write," he declared.