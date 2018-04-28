Kanye West’s new song ‘Lift Yourself’ has fans scratching their heads

Is Kanye West trolling us?

That’s what many fans, including Hot 97 radio personality Ebro Darden, are wondering after the rapper released his first music since 2016’s “The Life of Pablo.”

West, 40, teased the track Friday, writing on Twitter, “I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking."

"The bars ... ," he continued, using fire emojis. "It's called ‘Lift Yourself.”

I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking The bars ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? It's called Lift Yourself — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 27, 2018

He then released the song, which doesn’t include bars at all, on his website.

“Lift Yourself” starts off with a familiar West vibe, using an updated sample of Amnesty’s 1973 hit “Liberty.”

After a slight transition, West finally says on the track, “But they don’t really realize, though; this next verse, this next verse though; these bars; watch this s*** go.”

He then raps, “Poopy-di scoop. Scoop-diddy-whoop. Whoop-di-scoop-di-poop. Poop-di-scoopt. Scoopty-whoop. Whoopity-scoop. Whoop-poop. Poop-diddy. Whoop-Scoop. Poop. Poop. Scoop-diddy-whoop. Whoop-diddy-scoop. Whoop-diddy-scoop. Poop.”

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

While some fans think West was suddenly inspired by Jazz musicians who often scat sing, others think it could just be a reference track, which is often used by musicians to build elements of a song, before adding the lyrics.

For Darden, however, he simply thinks West is trolling his fans. The radio personally responded to the song, “It’s all fun & games. Woop-diddy-scoop-diddy... #SamboFlow.”

He later wrote, “We already knew you was #TrollYeWest.”

We already knew you was #TrollYeWest — OldMan Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 28, 2018

Darden, who considers West a friend, said he spoke with the rapper over the phone Monday, discouraging him from openly supporting Donald Trump.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West has been tweeting in support of the president via Twitter, even grabbing the attention of the president himself.

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community - Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades - Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

And many fans remember when West said on stage back in November 2016 that if he had he voted in the presidential election, he would have voted for Trump. A month later, the two met at Trump Tower with Trump saying the two discussed "life.”

West maintained that the meeting was about "multicultural issues."

Seth Wenig/AP, FILE

In a conversation with another one of West’s friends, John Legend, Darden said he told West that if he’s supporting Trump to promote his upcoming albums, he’s going about it the wrong way.

“Bro, you don’t know what you’re playing with, man,” Darden recalled telling him. “You’re playing with something for yourself in a selfish way that is life and death for many people.”