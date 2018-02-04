Kelly Clarkson gives Pink advice for Super Bowl national anthem performance

Kelly Clarkson is playing some pre-Super Bowl gigs this year, but she has some advice for her pal, Pink, who is singing the national anthem at the big game.

Clarkson, 35, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2012 Super Bowl, so of course she knows a thing or two about the experience.

"Definitely make sure you're wearing in-ear [monitors] because boy, that two- or three-second delay [in the stadium speakers] can really screw ya," the "American Idol" winner told Minnesota's Star Tribune. "It can end up being the longest version of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' ever."

She added, "There is so much pressure on you. Man, when you screw it up, people never let you forget it."

But Clarkson is confident Pink, 38, will nail it live.

"I guarantee you that Pink is like me and doesn't lip-sync, ever," she said.

According to the Star Tribune, Clarkson said she'll try to stick around for the game itself, at least long enough to hear Pink sing. But it all depends on her kids, 3-year-old River and 21-month-old Remy.

"It depends -- if they're asleep when my duties end, we'll stay," she said. “If not, we'll go. My life revolves around my children. But I may get outvoted."