A new trailer for the highly-anticipated movie, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," was unveiled Sunday night during ABC's "American Idol," and fans got to see more of Donald Glover's young Lando Calrissian and Alden Ehrenreich's titular character, Solo.

The film takes us into the world of the smuggler-turned-hero long before his name became legend in "A New Hope."

The two-minute preview from Sunday night offers an action-packed look at the early adventures of Solo and his trusty sidekick, Chewbacca, as they make their way through the galaxy.

Disney

We also get glimpses of the legendary Millennium Falcon and it looks like "Star Wars" devotees will get to see how Solo got his ship in the first place. We know from past films he won it off Lando in some kind of wager or game.

In the trailer, we also see the young "scoundrel" interact with other major characters, such as Qi'Ra, portrayed by "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke, and Tobias Beckett, played by Woody Harrelson.

Disney

"You're after something," Qi'Ra tells Solo in the clip. "Is it revenge, money, or is it something else?"

Beckett announces he's "putting together a crew" and wants to know if Solo is in.

"If you come with us, you're in this life for good," he tells Solo.

This new clip follows one that was released in February.

The latest film in the "Star Wars" universe is directed by Ron Howard. It hits theaters May 25.

Disney is the parent company of LucasFilm and ABC News.