Nicole Kidman, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez top Time's most influential people 2018

Apr 19, 2018, 12:57 PM ET
PHOTO: Rihanna, left, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez.PlayGetty Images
WATCH Time magazine's person of the year: 'Silence breakers' of #MeToo movement

Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez are among Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018.

They're two of the stars who grace the six individual covers the magazine is issuing to coincide with the list. Other influencers who got the cover treatment: actress Tiffany Haddish, pro tennis player Roger Federer, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and #MeToo founder, Tarana Burke.

Per tradition, each honoree has a few lines written about them by an equally famous peer.

Naomi Watts wrote about best friend Kidman, applauding her portrayal of Celeste on "Big Little Lies."

"Watching her, I wanted to put my hand through the TV screen and pluck her from danger," Watts said. "Not solely because Nicole is my friend but because she had laid herself so courageously bare for the role that Celeste felt real. She could be anyone we know."

PHOTO: Tarana Burke attends Varietys Power Of Women: New York at Cipriani Wall Street, April 13, 2018, in New York City.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tarana Burke attends Variety's Power Of Women: New York at Cipriani Wall Street, April 13, 2018, in New York City.

Time's '100 most influential' list names Chance the Rapper, Emma Stone, Riz Ahmed and more

Jennifer Lopez calls for Puerto Ricans to be ‘treated equally’ as she, Alex Rodriguez tour for hurricane relief

Kerry Washington, 41, penned the feature on Lopez, 48, writing that she used to look up to the pop star "as a kid growing up in the Bronx."

"We were in awe of our neighborhood role model and phenom," the "Scandal" star continued. "When Jennifer left the Bronx to pursue her dreams, I would rush to finish my homework on Sunday to watch her on In Living Color. She made me believe that you could come from where we came from and achieve whatever you imagine is possible."

PHOTO: President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trumps private Mar-a-Lago club, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Kidman is among 18 people in the Artists category -- the other categories are Pioneers, Leaders, Titans and Icons. She’s joined in that category by "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot, "Stranger Things’" Millie Bobby Brown, "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown, "Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman, "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, Greta Gerwig of "Lady Bird," comedian Roseanne Barr, Jimmy Kimmel and John Krasinski.

Haddish made the Pioneers category, along with Issa Rae of "Insecure,” rapper Cardi B, Trevor Noah and Kumail Nanjiani of "Silicon Valley.”

J.Lo was named in the Icons category, which also includes Burke, Chadwick Boseman, pop stars Rihanna and Kesha and Olympic skater Adam Rippon.

Other big names that made the list include Oprah Winfrey, President Donald Trump, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Kim Jong Un.

Comments