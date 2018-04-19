Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez are among Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018.

They're two of the stars who grace the six individual covers the magazine is issuing to coincide with the list. Other influencers who got the cover treatment: actress Tiffany Haddish, pro tennis player Roger Federer, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and #MeToo founder, Tarana Burke.

Per tradition, each honoree has a few lines written about them by an equally famous peer.

Naomi Watts wrote about best friend Kidman, applauding her portrayal of Celeste on "Big Little Lies."

"Watching her, I wanted to put my hand through the TV screen and pluck her from danger," Watts said. "Not solely because Nicole is my friend but because she had laid herself so courageously bare for the role that Celeste felt real. She could be anyone we know."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kerry Washington, 41, penned the feature on Lopez, 48, writing that she used to look up to the pop star "as a kid growing up in the Bronx."

"We were in awe of our neighborhood role model and phenom," the "Scandal" star continued. "When Jennifer left the Bronx to pursue her dreams, I would rush to finish my homework on Sunday to watch her on In Living Color. She made me believe that you could come from where we came from and achieve whatever you imagine is possible."

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Kidman is among 18 people in the Artists category -- the other categories are Pioneers, Leaders, Titans and Icons. She’s joined in that category by "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot, "Stranger Things’" Millie Bobby Brown, "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown, "Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman, "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, Greta Gerwig of "Lady Bird," comedian Roseanne Barr, Jimmy Kimmel and John Krasinski.

Haddish made the Pioneers category, along with Issa Rae of "Insecure,” rapper Cardi B, Trevor Noah and Kumail Nanjiani of "Silicon Valley.”

J.Lo was named in the Icons category, which also includes Burke, Chadwick Boseman, pop stars Rihanna and Kesha and Olympic skater Adam Rippon.

Other big names that made the list include Oprah Winfrey, President Donald Trump, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Kim Jong Un.