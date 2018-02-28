Richard Jenkins has so much love for his latest film and Oscar favorite, “The Shape of Water.”

In a recent interview on “Popcorn with Peter Travers,” Jenkins talked about watching the movie for the very first time.

“I saw it in an editing room first with temp music and some of the effects weren’t finished and I actually forgot I was in it,” Jenkins said. “I forgot I was I in it. And when I popped up again, I thought, ‘Oh.’ I got lost in it. It was just so cool.”

The fantasy film, directed by Guillermo del Toro, was nominated for 13 Oscars. Richard Jenkins, who may take home the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday, plays Giles, an artist and best friend to a mute cleaning woman played by Sally Hawkins. Jenkins’ character attempts to help her free a mysterious creature from a government facility.

“It’s a fabulous part. It has its own life,” Jenkins, 70, told Travers. “He has his own wants and dreams and desires. He’s not connected to the main story.”

And he said working with Hawkins was a bonus.

“Ever since I saw 'Happy Go Lucky,' I wanted to work with Sally Hawkins. She’s fantastic in this movie,” he shared.

Jenkins said there were many “happy accidents” while shooting the film, and del Toro made them a part of the movie.

“Things just happened on set that were really fun and interesting,” said Jenkins.

“The Shape of Water” is in theaters everywhere.

Be sure to watch the full interview with Peter Travers and Richard Jenkins in the video above.

The 90th Academy Awards airs March 4 on ABC.