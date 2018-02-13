Paris Jackson posted a home movie in honor of her brother Prince Michael Jackson's birthday, offering a rare glimpse into their childhood as the famous offspring of the late Michael Jackson.

"It’s not your birthday for another half hour but i flew to the east coast today so technically i’m already two and a half hours late! so i’m posting this now. my dearest brother," Paris, 19, wrote alongside the video posted on Instagram early today -- Prince's 21st birthday. "I could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much i adore you. i’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model i could ever hope for."

In the video, the siblings lightheartedly battle for screen time as the person filming them encourages them to, "Let me see you dance." While The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 hit "Juicy" plays, Prince shows off his dance moves while Paris mugs for the camera.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Paris also took a walk down memory lane in her lengthy post.

"I miss these days where we could wrestle and i’d still have a chance at winning, though. i miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, i miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wand," the model and actress wrote. "I miss the saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and transformers (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end. you’ve always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i’m so lucky to have you in my life."

She continued, "I couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. we may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more. you’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person i know. and it makes ma soul happy to know dat i can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. i love you so much, gooko. i’m so proud of you. happy birthday."

Paris, Prince and their 15-year-old brother, Prince Michael Jackson II, known as Blanket, have remained close since Michael's Jackson death from cardiac arrest June 25, 2009.

Paris signed with IMG models last year, telling Rolling Stone she found modeling cathartic after constant criticism from online trolls who mocked her appearance.

Prince is a student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where he co-founded the charitable student organization "Heal Los Angeles" to end child abuse, homelessness and hunger.

It was inspired by his father’s charitable organization, "Heal the World,” he told "Good Morning America" last March.