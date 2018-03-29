Roseanne Barr says call with Trump was 'exciting' and 'sweet' after show's ratings-busting return

Mar 29, 2018, 7:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne."PlayAdam Rose/ABC via AP
Roseanne Barr said it was "exciting" and "sweet" for President Donald Trump to call and congratulate her on the record-breaking return of "Roseanne," on a phone call today with "Good Morning America."

"It was pretty exciting, I'll tell you that much," Barr said about the call.

The show was widely praised for fairly portraying a family with differing political views. Barr was reportedly adamant that her TV persona be a President Donald Trump supporter, like she is in real life.

PHOTO: Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and Roseanne Barr appear in a scene from Roseanne.Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images
Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and Roseanne Barr appear in a scene from "Roseanne."

