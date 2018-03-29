Roseanne Barr said it was "exciting" and "sweet" for President Donald Trump to call and congratulate her on the record-breaking return of "Roseanne," on a phone call today with "Good Morning America."

"It was pretty exciting, I'll tell you that much," Barr said about the call.

The show was widely praised for fairly portraying a family with differing political views. Barr was reportedly adamant that her TV persona be a President Donald Trump supporter, like she is in real life.

Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images

ABC News' Luchina Fisher contributed to this report.