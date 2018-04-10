Comedian T.J. Miller was arrested by the FBI in Connecticut for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat while on an Amtrak train, authorities said.

The former "Silicon Valley" star was en route from Washington, DC, to New York on March 18 when he called 911 to report a female passenger with brown hair and wearing a scarf who “has a bomb in her bag,” according to the criminal complaint.

Miller gave the incorrect train number for his train -- #2256, the documents say. Police stopped that train, ordered passengers off and conducted a search.

But Miller was actually on train #2258. When police followed up, court records said, he gave a different account of the woman he believed to be carrying the bomb, according to the complaint.

“The officer detected slurring in Miller’s voice and asked if he had consumed alcohol that day,” court records said. “Miller replied that he had consumed one glass of red wine. Asked if he suffered from mental illness Miller replied ‘no, absolutely not. This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train.’”

Eventually Amtrak train #2258 pulled into Westport, Conn. Amtrak police learned that Miller had been removed from the train in New York by Amtrak staff “owing to his intoxication,” the complaint said.

He had two glasses of wine and two double scotch and sodas and had “exchanged profanity with a female” passenger in a different row, according to authorities.

A representative for Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.