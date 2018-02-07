Will Smith is making sure his son Jaden Smith doesn't take himself too seriously.

After the 19-year-old surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify for his debut album "Syre," his dad marked the occasion with a bit of humor. The "Bright" actor made a recreation of the music video for Jaden's single "Icon," and he posted the parody on Instagram Tuesday.

"Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!" Smith wrote in the post for the video.

In the clip, Will copies his son's look in "Icon," including a gold chain and gold dental grill, which he pairs with shorts, socks, and slippers.

It was all in jest, but the proud dad took a moment to get serious.

"I'm proud of you man. 100 million streams," Smith says in the video. "Congrats! I love you."

Smith's video has already over 3 million views -- which is nothing compared to the 42 million views his son has gotten for the original "Icon" video.

See how the original compares below.