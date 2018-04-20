Supermodel Christie Brinkley shares her morning beauty routine

Supermodel Christie Brinkley starts off her day with "an attitude of gratitude" and a beauty regimen to feel her freshest.

The 64-year-old fashion icon, who is a life-long vegetarian, credits "really good nutrition" as a beauty secret.

"Every year the routine gets more and more and more, but I can tell you it starts with really good nutrition. I'm a lifelong vegetarian and I have a great dermatologist," she said.

Here, Brinkley shares her beauty routine and how she starts her mornings.

Overnight prep

I would say don't go to sleep with your makeup on because [overnight] your body is repairing and restoring and refreshing. You want a cream that's going to help you have peptides that are going to help you build your collagen and elastin. It's all about that.

Wake up

I wake up, I have a cup of hot water with lemon a pinch of cayenne, then I have a coffee and a little bit later I have an almond matcha latte -- so I'm a beverage person in the morning.

Beauty

Meantime, between all of that, I always start my day with an exfoliator. It just wakes up my skin, takes off all the dead skin cells and then I use my daily moisturizer. It has to have an SPF, it's gotta have moisturizing, anti-aging all of that stuff. [I] get my face on and then I'm ready to go out the door.

Who wants to waste time doing your hair? So I also clip in an extension -- instead of spending time in front of the mirror. [I use] three easy clips.

Go-To Beauty Product

I have to cover up the under-eye area, you know, brighten it up in the inner corner and suddenly I look awake. But I'm still missing a little contour, a little color so I need my blush. I've gotta carve out some cheeks, I've gotta add a little pop of color and then I feel like, OK, I'm awake.

I might wanna add just a little bit of my eyeliner around the edge of my lashes because as you age they get a little thinner and you know nobody wants that and then I'm good to go! Well, I might throw on just a little eyeshadow behind just to make the eyes open just a little bit. That's all! Easy.

Getting down to business

I ask myself all the time, will it make somebody's life happier, easier, better then I'm on to something and I go for it.