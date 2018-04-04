TV's Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lynda Carter, best known for her portrayal of TV's Wonder Woman in the 1970s, was honored Tuesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress was hailed in person by director Patty Jenkins, who called the shots on the recent blockbuster movie of the same iconic DC Comics character.

"It was Lynda’s portrayal of Wonder Woman that made me fall in love with her because her Wonder Woman made me believe that I could have whatever I wanted, and even more importantly, it made me unashamed to want it," Jenkins said.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

She added of Carter's portrayal, "She wasn’t afraid to be soft while tough, she wasn’t afraid to be as loving as she was strong, she wasn’t afraid to love being a woman and celebrate her femininity, all while kicking a-- and changing the world."

Carter marveled at her more than 50-year career in the entertainment business. "Wonder Woman gave birth to my career and now we have come full circle and we have millions of new fans," she said.

Also present at the ceremony was CBS chief Les Moonves, who revealed that he met Carter at an acting class in the seventies.

"She is a legend, she is an icon because of what she stands for, both as an actress, but more importantly, as a woman, as a person, as a role model for, for all of us," he said.

Congrats my beloved beautiful @RealLyndaCarter ? for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?? Thank you for your loving kindness shared by the sisterhood of women of wonder ?? #WomenOfWonder pic.twitter.com/sgaqoElLOi — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) April 3, 2018

Meanwhile, current big-screen Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, hailed the stunning, 66-year-old Carter on Twitter. Along with an animation of the heroine doing her thing from the TV show's open, Gadot congratulated "my beloved beautiful Lynda Carter," adding, "Thank you for your loving kindness shared by the sisterhood of women of wonder."

Carter's star is the 2,632th on the star-studded sidewalk.