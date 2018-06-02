Transcript for ABC News' Linsey Davis opens up about her inspiring new children's book

Exciting to be back with a member of our "Gma" family, linsey Davis, who just wrote her first children's book, "The world is awake." Welcome back. You did a story for us earlier. Well k78 back. And the thing is, you've been covering all this breaking news at ABC for over ten years and you decided to switch gears and white a children's book. Why? Well, the answer is sitting right in the front row this. Is unbelievable that Aidan, my son, was actually able to sit here. He's a shy guy. But Aidan and I were in the car and he said out of nowhere he said does god open up the flowers? And I was pleasantly surprised by the question, one by his curiosity but also his ability to make the connection and decided if he can do that as a toddler as a 2-year-old then other kids can and so why not bring this meaningful and gentle introduction of toddlers to god and just the world around them. Kind of married to nature and the little this that excite kids every day. You said it's important also for children to see themselves in these stories as well. I read an unbelievable essay about windows -- window, mirrors and sliding glass door, the idea it is essential for every children's book to have a mirror so the child can see themselves reflected in the book, a window so they can peer out in an unfamiliar world and when that window is effective it's able to become a sliding glass door and transport them into this other world so it's so important for kids to see kids that look like them, kids that don't look like them and realize even with our differences there is a lot more that makes us similar. I love the title, "The world is awake." To me it just meant it's alive and for me it was a renewed sense because for me having a child, it reminded me of those little things that used to give us so much joy and excitement. Rainbows and bunny rabbits and butterflies that we as adults often put the blinders on, another day and going through it and seeing my son, so excited and say look at the butterfly is con tamgs. Now I say look at the rainbow. Look at this. And for you, real quick, what was your favorite children's book. So I love shel Silverstein "Where the sidewalk ends" I think is my all-time favorite. There's no doubt we'll love this too. And we got to say that "The world is awake" is out right now and we'll have more online with linsey as well so make sure you check that out. We'll be right back. I'm going to read to the kids.

