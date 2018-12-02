-
Now Playing: Gay Olympic skater Adam Rippon won't meet with Pence
-
Now Playing: US figure skater speaks out after scoring controversy
-
Now Playing: Adam Rippon talks Olympic debut and Mike Pence
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Johnny Manziel says he was 'self-medicating with alcohol'
-
Now Playing: US figure skaters steal the show at Winter Olympics
-
Now Playing: US Olympian wins bronze after snowboarding crash
-
Now Playing: Jessica Biel and Woman Care Global CEO discuss new sex ed campaign on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: US figure skater makes history at Winter Olympics
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share more royal wedding details
-
Now Playing: Chadwick Boseman opens up about 'Black Panther'
-
Now Playing: Teacher adopts her student and his little brother
-
Now Playing: Which voice assistant is right for you?
-
Now Playing: Parents slam so-called allergy bullying in new 'Peter Rabbit' film
-
Now Playing: Amazon reportedly planning its own shipping business
-
Now Playing: Johnny Manziel reflects on his 'huge downfall'
-
Now Playing: Father at center of international custody battle speaks out
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee shares 1st photos of baby boy, Miles Macklin
-
Now Playing: 2 officers shot dead after responding to 911 call
-
Now Playing: New flu numbers show growing outbreak in US
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' preview: Jacqueline questions her relationship with Arie