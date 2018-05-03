Allison Janney celebrates Oscar win with clever T-shirt

More
Allison Janney, who just won the Academy Award for best supporting actress, showed up on her table read for the show "Mom" sporting a funny T-shirt.
0:46 | 03/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Allison Janney celebrates Oscar win with clever T-shirt
Okay. And me. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53539805,"title":"Allison Janney celebrates Oscar win with clever T-shirt","duration":"0:46","description":"Allison Janney, who just won the Academy Award for best supporting actress, showed up on her table read for the show \"Mom\" sporting a funny T-shirt.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/allison-janney-celebrates-oscar-win-clever-shirt-53539805","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.