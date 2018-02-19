Transcript for Alpine Skier Nolan Kasper takes gold in 'GMA' snow tubing competition

also there. He's participating in the exciting INT winter game event. Not one you can win a medal. Bring us up to speed, Matt. Reporter: Robin, we're calling this the other olympic games. We don't have a medal. We have something far, far better. These people don't know what sit yet. We'll keep the suspense going. We have all adwrgreeing we're going to start the international snow tooubing federation. And, have you ever competed profession Mali in this before? No, no. First time. This is your first comp pigs. We have Nolan Kasper. Mark Engel. What is your strategy? We're totally unprepared for this. These olympic athletes. Seriously competitive. A little bit nerve-racking for me. Erin Jackson. Learned how to speed skate just months ago. They look superprepared. I'm confident. We'll see. Air yell gold. You're a snowboarder. Wi can you cut it? That event that I got the bronze, just a warmup. Are you intimidated? I hate to say it, but, no. And the prize money. You want to know what sit? No, there isn't any. So, okay down below, we have Steven Nyman. He's an olympic skier. He'll be our judge. The one rule is there are no rules. So ladies and gentlemen, to your tubes! Nolan takes this very, very seriously. Putting his Mike in the bag. Ready for the his. Steve any time Nyman has it. On your Marx. Get sed. They're flying right now. They're in the lead. They're bouncing off the wall. Who is going to take it. It look like -- Nolan for the win. I think the speed suits paid off. That's incredible. The ringers. They're all ringers. You're freezing. We have a special, special prize for the winners. So -- two the winner, Nolan Kasper. Yes. Wow. Oh, straight -- Yes. A golden bagel. Thank you. Nolan. You have to take a bite out of it, no, I'm kidding. Don't. It's toxic. What do you have to say for yourself? It was a good competition. Exciting. We'll see you back there in the studio. But, look out for the next installation of the international tubing federation. Your next olympic games. Back to you guys. You never know. I think Nolan, think Nolan won because of the aerodynamic outfit. That was a competitive advantage. Matt needs some practice. Thank you so much to Matt for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.