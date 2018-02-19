Transcript for 'Andi Mack' cast dish on new season: 'It makes diversity normal'

Back now with the cast of "Andi Mack." People love this show. A 13-year-old discovers her older sister is actually her mother. We have an exclusive clip where those two characters talk about a crush. Take a look. Here's what you do. You want to act as if he's not there. But he is there. You're missing the important part of that sentence. Act as if. Think of it I'm giving you an acting challenge. Pretend you're Anne Hathaway. Not Anne Hathaway. Why not? She's too talented. This is my first acting challenge. Joining us now are Peyton, Joshua, asher, Sofia, and lilan. Thank you for joining me. "Andi Mack's" in the house. Peyton, you grew up watching the Disney channel. You said this show is like crossing something off your bucket list. We all grew up watching Disney channel, think. I just remember how much watching these Disney shows influenced my life. The thafact that we could be these role models for other kids is exciting. You're doing it. My kids watch. Thank you for that. Joshua, this show is so many firsts. It's about diversity. Heart warming stories. How is it for you, being a young man, knowing you're expanding people's horizons a little bit? I think "Andi Mack" is so amazing because it's so diverse, it makes diversity Normal. Cyrus happens to be jewish. Happens to be gay. Those are just facets of his personality. His store I have real and valid. It shows that all of our stories are valid. Any kid watching can turn on the TV, and see Andi Mack and see a story that they understand. They can go, oh, that's me. You can relate to it. It's expanding horizons. You both play mother/daughter. Yes. And lilan, this show spans three generations. You want parents to watch the show with their kids? Sometimes when I'm out and about. I'll meet kids that are fans. And after I take a picture with the kid, the mom comes and go, and I love this show. And it's so much fun because, I can tell that it has a personal impact. It's not just the show that is for children. It's not just a show for adults. It's a show that is for families. And, think you get more value about with the show where you can talk to your mom or you can talk to your brother. Or another. You can tusz the show as family. It came from the mind of producer Terry minsky. Terri is in the audience. You all just finished filmen season two Saturday. Terri you have message for the crew here. And you have some help. I have something to tell you guys. Oh, no. With your help. Raise the signs. We've been picked up. As everyone can tell, they had no idea they were picked up for season three until now. So how do you feel? I amazing! Congratulations. It's so amazing. The show is incredible. And, you all are doing something even as incredible as this, you're part of the Disney story telling campaign. I think it's really amazing. You're encouraging kids to share a love of reading. Why is this campaign so important to you all? Reading, to me is important, because every time I read, I get sucked into the book. I can create my own world. Inside my head. And I think it's so important to all the kids out there because, um, they can expand their minds in so many ways. I'll tell you what. We wanted to be a part of it. We're going help you guys. We're going to wheel out the books. We're going to wheel out books. 25 kids from a nonprofit organization are with us in our audience. Come on out, kids. We have books F all of them, doing our part to help out in the program. And a special one-our episode of

