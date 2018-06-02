Transcript for The biggest moments from the Oscar nominee luncheon

All right so let's move on to our Oscar countdown. The biggest names in Hollywood gathering for the annual nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Monday and our Chris Connelly joins us now from L.A. With all the highlights. Good morning, Chris. Reporter: Good morning, Lara. The Oscar luncheon is always a fun stress-free afternoon for the nominee, a chance to share a meal, swap stories and with a little nudging to reflect on their journeys. Yesterday's 2018 Oscar luncheon giving this year's nominees a first chance to connect with one another. Aaron Sorkin and Octavia Spencer and we had a great moment, look at us. I got to stand next to Meryl Streep for the photograph. It was just marvelous. Well, I never in a million years thought that@I would be at that luncheon. Lady bird, is that your given name. Yeah. Being nominated for so many like "Lady bird's" writer/director Greta Gerwig, a moment sweetly imagined since childhood. A friend of mine sent a picture of me at 15 at my Oscar party. I would be lying if I said this didn't mean a great deal to me. This is what you dream about but even when you dream about it it's like in your 40s or later, not now. This kind of recognition goes bigger than me, it goes bigger than us. When I was looking at everyone it was like, wow, and I just go how -- I don't know how we got here. You just come back. I will. Reporter: New dreams sparked by "Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison and by writer/director, Dee Rees. I'm the first black woman to be nominated for a screenplay, cause for reflection and celebration. Why did it take 90 years to get here? The lifelong dream is amazing for someone used to being behind the camera out of the spotlight this is a bit of a doozy but I'm coming around. The thing we keep in there is in the front. Reporter: "The shape of water"'s director Guillermo del toro explained the connection. I see myself in the creature. A creature that is out of the water. That's the beauty of the movie about a bunch of lonely people coming together. There's nothing accidental in this movie. I think closest I'll ever come to being in a '40s Hollywood classic. Reporter: Amid all the mingling some attendees didn't get to eat much so "Gma" supplied one nominee with her favorite on-set snack. I ate it five times a day on the set. Cheetos are my favorite thing in the world. I don't know what they're made of. We'll never know. We'll never know. That's the only challenge of the luncheon I guess. There are so many people for the nominees to talk with, I guess you can forget to eat. This is not a problem I normally have, guys.

