Transcript for 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman sings 'Grandma's Hands'

The reality of this show you know and since all. I'm not gonna ask you this real diversity James Brown. I just accepted it is as we knew we you know was OK you don't have. I don't have music now we have said. And now c'mon you're too child this guy has taken on everything USU black and that. That you couldn't shy away from a little bit something written. BC news he would it would. In. Newton. Graham moll whose hands. Clapped its arsenals than them on the news. Ram moms Haines but Dave have a arrange civil. Grabbed my news. Used to issue I don't want it and he's today. Sad nonchalance though fans. Might follow on a piece that man. Meg is made there in a grad Graham malls paying you know. And I wouldn't be mitigated the ebitda I think that. Out to argue that the birds though it only will it take to the next. On the we don't take.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.