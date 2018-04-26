Transcript for Priyanka Chopra 'struggling' to find wedding gift for Meghan Markle

She's been kicking butt as an FBI agent on the popular ABC show "Quantico." Please welcome priyanka Chopra. Sfll welcome. Welcome. Thank you. Hi. Hi, robin. How are you? Mwah. Hello. Oh. This is Diana. I follow Diana. Do you? 60,000 followers. Crazy. I was shocked. We started this whole thing, I put her on Instagram just because she's so much fun and I do stupid stuff with her. She has 60,000 followers at diaries of Diana. Mine as well. Your little fur baby. Yes. When I found out it was bring your baby to work day, I had major fomo but I brought Diana. She's sweet. She's very sweet. What is she? She's a rescue from north shore rescue. Yay. She's like I think a mix of chihuahua and terrier. She's a lucky girl. Yeah. I don't think undershe -- understands her momma is a major star. That's why her name is Diana. She turned into a princess. Congratulations on the series. Thank you. Your character figuring out a little bit about her identity. Want to show everybody a bit. ?????? Hey, officers. Ooh. Uh-oh. Now, that's a clip. Action. A lot happens to your character. Is that you like what happens next? Do you do your own stunts. Yes, I always do my own stunts. I always do my own stunts especially like this one. This guy was 6'3" and 400 pounds. About 200 and I was line, how do I make that look believable so you use a lot of elbows and knees, you know, because that hurts. You can literally take on a guy that size. I love doing all my stunts. All my movies as well. I trust my body a lot more. Unless my face is going into glass or something. No glass. My moneymaker. You got to stay away from the face and the glass. Yeah. But, you know, we're not the only ones who have questions for you. As we say it's take our kids to school day and they are also anchors. This is amazing. They even get their own desk so we're going to -- I love takeover day. So cool. Let's roll out their desk, everybody. Would you come with me. We're going to walk over. Ooh. We're going to stand by their desk. Right here? Yeah, right here. Hi, guy. They have questions for you. Oh, wow. We're going to start with logen. What is your question for priyanka? I know you're good friends with Meghan Markle, but what are you going to get the princess for her wedding? Good question. Can I tell you I've been sfruging with that myself. I think you just have to think about, you know, the person you're getting a gift for because really what do you give a princess? Do you think you should give a princess a frog? No. Most princesses like frogs, I hear. They kiss a frog. She already got the princement maybe like I don't know. We will to think about that but thank you, logen. Good question. Great question, Augustus, you're up next. What do you have. What actress or actor have you met that left you starstruck? Okay. So this happened. I don't usually get like starstruck but at the golden globes two years ago, me and Sofia Vergara were on the same table and Meryl Streep gave that speech and I was like, yes, immigrants, yes, women, like feeling really euphoric. There may have been a little tequila involved. We went backstage and Meryl Streep was having a conversation and me and Sofia went backstage and because Sofia knows her I was pushing her up and someone has a video of that. Did it happen? I got a picture. She was wonderful but I kind of mortified myself. You know when you speak a lot when you're nervous and I was like and then I love you but I don't -- now you're an amazing actor but maybe not -- She does that to everybody. Not just you. Next time. She does that to everybody. Next time he'll be better. And Claude, our correspondent. What do you have? In your career -- Oh, that's cool. In your career what is the best piece of advice you've ever gotten? Hmm. Well, the one really amazing piece of advice I've got which I follow till today is respect people's time if you want your time to be respected. Yeah. That's good. Right? You just made me rethink my life right there. Okay. I like that. Don't be late, Michael. Respect people's time. If you want yours to be respected. You guys are awesome. Thank you, guys. So good. Very good. All I'm going to say is we all better be worried. Season three of "Quantico" premieres tonight at 10:00, 9:00 central on ABC. Priyanka Chopra, everybody. Coming up, "Deals & steals" with the kids. Helping our prop team get ready

