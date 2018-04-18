Transcript for 'Chappaquiddick' star on his new role as Sen. Ted Kennedy

Our right everybody I am Peter Travers and welcome to popcorn what we tell you what's happening. At the movies and my guess that Jason Clark he's going to be he's everywhere. If these and content with one found he wants to do so what can we go. Except they welcome Jason in the event that had a lot of editors what you can do I know you hit ever since I thought and zero dark thirty I'm just though is that Lil bit off fifth. What I can do that poco I bet you can't it's just because it's watcher who do that. Take your pleasure lemon of a belong to them. And view was well thank you so let's look at that so we're done. The fifth and Alcatel get a better at eight everything it is its strategy here. But I'm looking at you now we're talking about Chappaquiddick mean in which you put Senator Ted Kennedy. Who knew did some strange things during that period. 1969. Yes it was there it somewhere that you actually born. The day before after there was in my father owned Komi Armstrong. A because the moon pleased that a for the moon though as a generous seventeen and Australia so. Sitting out in July 17 story. Mimic phone program strong but this is. One of the best things I think you do thank you it's really great performance and yet when you're playing somebody real. Austin responsibility. Yes. You who is this Senator Edward Kennedy you know. How do we see him in Chappaquiddick. Will we see him in a very. You're short period of his life you know and I think this is the summation of his whole life and for an oft but it's a key moment in. In who we Wallace. And I guess what he be kind. And you pick him up. Into the dialogue worries the true during an interview with AB CTV and rose is in the modern. Landing coming up which brother sitting course it's a great moment for family. He punishment is loss. Three Brothers. Whose fathers had a stroke whose loss to sister this point whose father totaling fourteen children. He takes off from voting regatta off finishing news and views in Washington. Goes to pot in ends up upside down com and crucial home you know around the live and the in the know it and goes through very dark night of the soul in the following week and that's what the film lies you followed. Heads. Dark night of the soul that he morally foreign sees his way to resign conclusion the end about. What he's going to be. I guess it speaks to character. Yes you know. Absent there are some people I know that saw this movie and said well this is just the takedown and him. What's not. But that that's what it's not quite polarizing we figure this country but we live in a world where we see things get fixed. Yes and we're power. Is so strong that they can do it absolutely powerful wealthy white men getting away with it absolutely it would help. Yet for the well in other words whenever you don't look invested in it as well mean people have their own you know I think that the release him we've helped elect. It ever was on wool with a Ted Kennedy. Democratic Party there if he did good they don't need who can and I think that's what I'm. And get a lot of great Koreans in the optima this in terms of history. Some of the people that worked on on this Chappaquiddick affair in the speech in and getting away with it. You know are not without a doubt that it's exactly pot of what it is but I also think it's so much more is. As you examine. The process of a man going through his own in a journey to to come to the conclusion that he can justify it. Understand it or make the make the decisions that he mikes and it. And I think that's what separates this film from sages to generals are tight down. You know. It's you know a lot of people works. Freaked out and skit about this is his you know an anti that you kind of with the facts the stories methodical it is. It is factual by such and I don't think. Within dispute we see the truth yes. And then we see somebody come up with the scenario of what actually happen yes and for Ted Kennedy. You know it became a matter of living with the real truth. Or the created truth here and what that might do here you know it doesn't you know we don't see anything in this movie about what happens to them later as the lion of the senate. Yeah or how he managed to live with himself over Warren happen here. But they're so many issues in terms of why did he leave why did he not go back here this woman could have saved it. He had gone back quickly I guess he felt he would drinking. And he was as a battle. I think he's going to these questions from him and his appointment what we know when this I don't want to guard and then he could have done that evidence that that that is exactly mean you know we're looking at judgments and each climate he makes key choices along this whole journey you know and you. It homes and a great job there. The counter balancing that is he's based in close friend was there. And he makes it and turns down the road in the woods unity Rhodes keep diverging. Goes down this one in that 122. Gives this speech and we tried to it that it would you know these these handing of to a bomber 2000 and I. You know how we feel about you know what we've what would be loading on top of what we're building an awful. And there's no way of avoiding the other question was always struck by was as the actor I was. Like justified his vote on my wind Tate has come up with how about like justify this missing on now is you can see it through a lot of you'd even than the speech that he gave masters champion. And then a friend just turned around means that we've done the same thing it was his mama. Enough. You know what do you like to nine hours of about having it was he sister and I was always struck by the and I don't think you can avoid. What happened it doesn't mean that we need to win for the baby out with the bath water and if this is such a polarizing event and I think polarization ultimately you can no way we'll have caught I mean what are the first things he actually access to his team. Is I'm not going to be present I'm not here this isn't going to happen from India but I want to ask you the process of view. Getting in the head of the look the feel of being it because. I ED. And it doesn't look like one of those bats have been make up jobs know where I didn't wanna do that heritage on we wanted to enough it's that fun of that line. I mean you have to accept straight off the bat. That I am Ted and this is 1916 on you know July I think. You know and I think you don't get into that you don't go in with the intimacy of the story it's a very intimated. You know we wanted to bring you know you know allow people to Philip visit with ten anointed. I could take could be friend of Monmouth in. Your members can view so and that you never like Joseph you'll never really understand it wouldn't precious or responsibilities that he he's on to the life but he's lived. In the news baptized in the Vatican but. He's luck is different in so many wives to most of us. The teeth was a big one. You know that. Wie was hoping that Kennedy's tomorrow you know mean you know my mouth is predicting a much smaller predict any useful to keep pointing confidence. And we had in some wonderful suit with dean coming to whip these up there and give me that that's -- make my teeth longer are harmful around but. The first ones were too big for my Jordan my mouse in the debates in the you know months and months of different trials and and also circuit feed on. Is about where and talk for now you know and they didn't feel exactly what was she with the only but I would be bleeding. You know it's rubbing its mean the whole time. After winning sixty knows a dying. That the hand. Yeah and there's so much footage. But I knew what he was I didn't want to be like this somebody playing it in and then right cities of just those pump is in my mouth anymore square I think man. And the week and that was it what do you think you learned about Ted Kennedy from doing this movie. I personally think that. Course by this by that people let actions you know are enough to what you've done wrong. You know. Let it be what he views. Rather than pretend its something else and I think Ted avoided it. You know he did. You can understand that he you know whom wants to leave it's impossible to drown yourself you don't wanna save yourself. And a longer time goes on the more on the mind takes over. Any of its senior and in this which brings father unit to you know half twenty minutes maybe two. Come on that journey of how am I going to him what's the police officer rise but he was statement. So it you know he's. I. You know when I finished its reading and I went back and I listened to the eulogy. You know at Bobby's funeral and it's heartbreaking. And you know it. The Sorin Torre that he quoted in terms of Bobby speech and uses of African graduates you know history will you know judges sold it to you sponsor we actually Georgia so often and I think. You know I think what to do was was very very wrong I think you know the Democratic Party and and the people of and crossed for that as well. In terms of you know you can't do a governing philosophy on lines which is what the review of the varieties grocer. He didn't I would media don't see we passes a legislative movement in the works with arguably why more than his brother Steve. In terms of things that still affect. People in need in modern day society legislation stands count be dismantled. In by a new president. You know that we legislation that that he worked hard to cross the floor you know he's we. Well. We often d'antoni but let. Yeah basement that. It legislation has to be possible both houses and an intestine by the supreme commitment to. And and Ted did that work that that what they wouldn't you be willing to do anymore. And across in the floor and and being sent into the that status in and become the senator's home once a great responsibility. And it's a great service to stake in country a really one of the best compliments like. Hey you for this performance is that you've never seen as an actor to be judging. You think you've never seemed to be sitting there saying. That's before what will it isn't anywhere at such a judgment just on one of these struck opinions or doc was when. When you know with all the hoped it would buy content to depiction is no endorsement. And is it that that people become skewed. Two beyond questionable pile 120 million dollars for and celebrate tosses right. Incredibly you know. Genius piece of work to change. They have it on this controversy but now we seem to be when he taught me you know and it's important judgment you can't judges and that is known to enjoy all your. Throw yourself as an actor and to all kinds of world the it's too bright it's a well I think you'll it is it's like you you can learn yet you know you can test yourself against all kinds of things you know committee Judaism gonna NASA and doing should images of those whom this man which compliment. I played what how perfect this. Ought to use to the twentieth century the American Media. It's right here in the eyes of old and if you're very every well it's you know oh this is going to be it. What are the with the other movies and part of the Jason Clark film festival this year to become is my bad yes yes which is again you're not. And Australia and nodded and Europe farmer in Mississippi to do this this is. Why yeah you know I don't know what kind of culture shock he going to do when you go from one port to another that much. The Specter back I did mud down from a community Chappaquiddick and you know couldn't be prouder of both films and mud down it was in nova. Job it was just a pleasure to dude will cones to go back in you know citizens shall we food. And these days what do you records and I readies bowl he's he's he's 3440. You're taller room on the civil war and it was just wonderful. And giving my account and it was a product of the civil. And you do you go from them you know civil war emancipation teachers these giant mess that we kind share cropping. And and and plate slavery will set this up belittled about who you flag in the town got failed and McAllen you know it's too. It's a book. It's sit end of World War II. Two global valuable one to world war two and injuring Mobutu and his doctorate. And about two families the jacksons in McAllen. Carey Mulligan and on government in the columns Henry Jamie and Garrett a brother. Carries my wife and and intelligent reflective of the work for us instant fans there will be working the same piece of land. Speaking out nothing not much of the living in civil that terrible conditions. With so much in common but yet it you know many goes to ride your character is got this racism that's been you know into his DNA yeah I mean average edged knives DC saw a man who was racist absolutely. One of the dialogue about it I. It. In this terrible story about this is not just about racism but we've got the one would watch Paris and you see that so many come on I mean just stick to the story follow it through. And to bring you out in the end this film dollars and one in which was. Here are these Tim. Things that you've done in this one year I didn't mention the in all I think as you yeah and which is beautiful Islam as well just working. So much on such really. Wonders matier. That would challenge you and the audience yes yes I mean what drove me growing up in Austria to do this in the perfect fit what your parents that at what is the effect. Clip art and beverages from a person and my mother bringing like yes there are plans in this album for a law. And look at treat for a whole family with what that would allow us like amount was a big you know Kenny Rogers for instance was a big break. Analyst Michael Jackson burning stick. And watching. Sweet bird of youth. With the with. You know pulled more Newman Jeremy yeah. And it was just like for approval country boy from long way watching this story about. This managed hope he streams conduct which town which is why those twelve and I vividly remember that. Knows what to do the plan and indeed. You know it's just things reach out I think ultimately. You hope stuff travels you really do in that. If people acute people like in the film this of people in the great review was out there unity. It catches on you know if I do think I believe the cups half full ultimately mean as much as things get down and you know and you know an arm of the numbers how many it from the things over it but you know you fell to certain things and you just what does it do you. When a movie. And before it opened at. And Google Earth. And no one really wants that the that the that the but it really ought to go it's what dot the song because. But it's going to went to the attitudes of this village. Om economists like the system you know why. Noory. It's that whole kind of thing you know UK are you care in the runup to Keyaron. But I don't know in the sense that parts not your job your job was put that on the screen the best that you could. The rest of us deal with that were with what happens after but this that you must be Youkilis for an actor to deal with what it is nobody's saying. When that's done it's not like you're on stage anyway what is happening do you well that I mean they're telling me that I have to stop talk wanted to put that back and what you opted yes it is well I've read why this I could go up probably won't know what you know how much up. That we whine that what. In fall. What poet Yemeni that what. If you're a factor. Lot of merit awesome man. You must analysts on from there are only now can we do I think it with you might be a bit but all nodes while getting to hear all. You Norwood Holmes who we've we've Hugh Jackman won immigrants things. Up and moved to a get mr. osment Mont next to him. He kicked you in here is oh. Come on that one day game inches alliger new directive will probably one to another sequel to Ayala land. And it and if you probably would not at home white's number eight as he holds on just a little bit of Florida or Obama are. How did you you. Susan one. Did you see. We can going to Houston's heroes. It's that right are a lot of no word if are regular mirrors data that showed a figure of Edgar Amir this is. It's one of the right video clips and we'll tell you don't watch it it's gonna make you rule. I'd rather that you created our yes right can mean those who ruled they leave. Can wash away your dreams. And not lose then. You were. Kitten he. News he. You when that I that pop up. Yeah that man of the event call right now hot after but at Chappaquiddick it is it. They are. You've been you're just the tree.

