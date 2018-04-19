Transcript for Chrissy Teigen's advice to my younger self (and my kids)

My guys. So Larry my mom's of the hilarious and as I am back at any advice that it again my my mom is being battered does that mean volunteer. I look just like Luna. Advice to my former selves I just have advice my. It's meat eating in at Disneyland GAAP guidance dubbed did they go and I'm that apartment but I'll. All I thought it meant and I think kids should be kids and I think it's up to grow up really that these days. I just feel like I was always so he had always ridiculous things and mountains of Hyde place market I was there when that holly tiered. To the fans the guy that was just likes it there and two record and I always did. He sees fit so definitely it buys at night. The keep them busy to them as young as possible. I always have the same haircut as my mom thinks that comfort this month at a friend's I had it. Battery bears tied it at me there my mom and I yourself. Tell me shirt no matter what's happening that family of course there's all sorts of issues and things that happen. That's an important statement that your family and take a lot of them ways that. I actually had all my real hair the that doesn't it is. Could add color contacts on and that's there is a lot happening and no stylus that began wearing an American Apparel team. They expect. What's happened like he loved me the couple I'd advise. Them tries are. Don't expect much but active accurately fits them. You have yours baby it's so different I loved being pregnant and I've. They eat the and I. Holding little and I loved holding her at least something about. Being pregnant Regis feels. Three and beauty really enjoy it exactly like I think I would be for the rest. That's kind of legal ads it's an honor its deal to carry this little baby and just taking it. Enjoyed as much UK and it eats everything. This was. From our camper issue and we have that most incredible day. She was such a little sweetheart issues such an Angel and there's something about a team. It hybrid that just. Let it sell it or Margaret obsession is just that that really wonderful day she was in the past. His priced at night Phillies he teaches you sell sides really enjoy it. And being read and I want her always. One it is. You know she really. Want to make those about her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.