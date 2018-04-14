Transcript for Comedian Will Ferrell recovering after accident

Hearing comedian Will Ferrell thanking first responders this morning after a Maxi nasty accident. From the freeway California as terrifying he was returning home from a performance in the ass TV that he was riding in collided with another and flipped over. RC Gonzales is covering this from our LA bureau this morning and Marcy. High pollen Denton. Two people in the vehicle with him had to be hospitalized overnight following that crash and were last listed in stable condition a spokesperson for Ferrell says. He was not hurt but he was clearly shaken up. The severity. Of this scare ended it on Will Ferrell space that comedians sitting on the site of the busy California freeway. After surviving a serious accident. Taken to a hospital after a contrasting night of making people laugh is one of his most famous characters. I'm Ron Burgundy. After leaving a Funny or Die voter registration event in San Diego Thursday where he was dressed as anchorman Ron Burgundy. I've just been handed an urgent and horrifying news story. Ferrell and three others were riding in this SUV driven by a chauffeur on interstate five the vehicle in the hov lane around 11 PM when investigators say a Toyota Highlander swerved and hit the back of their vehicle causing a rescue veto crashing to the median then turn onto its side but. A 27 year old woman in the passenger seat the most seriously hurt police say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. He was more concerned about the well being at the female passenger. And the other people that were in the car with and so he had genuine concern for all of aunt Carolyn rader injure Steele both treated and released from the hospital. Ferrell sharing his gratitude for the first responders. And the statement from the agency that represents the actor goes on to say he's also thankful for the hospital -- and for the outpouring of love from fans. Attention meadows visuals Marcy could have been a whole lot worse it thanks absolutely great and when I saw those headlines coming through that city gotten a carts and I was really worried. I wanna know when you can hear you reenacting that his performance is Ron Burgundy and I would go check act. So good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.