Transcript for 'Fifty Shades' author says the series' success has been 'overwhelming'

Now we turn to "Fifty shades freed" the movie scoring big at the box office. As we close in on Valentine's day, author E.L. James is opening up about the finale of her best-selling series as it hits the big screen. We're going to the playroom. Reporter: "Fifty shades freed," the final installment of the "Fifty shades" trilogy is filled with all the sexy scenes audiences have come to expect. Oh. Oh. Reporter: For E.L. James, the saga's creator, it's a time to reflect. Just been so phenomenally successful that I find that's kind of overwhelming and I sort of come out of myself and look as if it's happened to somebody else. To be honest. Good morning, wife. Good morning, husband. Reporter: "Fifty shades" fans turned the story of Christian grey and anastasia Steele into a red hot phenomenon. You want to play? Yes, sir. Reporter: And while she's fwoo books are known for putting bondage into love the stories are about more. The press seemed to concentrate on the sex. The fan base just comes back to me and says it's about the love story. It's about the love story so I think that's what resonates with the fan base. I think when I set out to write the books for me they're about unconditional love. What happens when you don't have it. What happens when you do and I think throughout these films, Christian grey finally realizes that he is worthy of unconditional love and Anna is the person that gives it to him. They might be a little bit about the sex. "Fifty shades freed" in theaters now and you can see a special "20/20" on romance in film tonight at 10:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

