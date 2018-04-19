Transcript for 'Girls Make Beats' aims to help more women break through the music industry

Thirteen years old chemical to irk irk her. Yeah. This isn't it wanted to do for a long time thing continually call him. When I was growing up there weren't literally no win and that I look up to you and aspired to be the next speaker audio engineer at next day. Music producer Philip Roth me eat somewhere out there. We're bringing the program to these girls and your scores were introducing sensitive. Really cool and fun feels like he gains if that's an island king getting them excited about it from differently. Profit a part of the program is it's not being here. You know with the growth in the coming together to make music that people here probably won't it won't gain Belo. EE KN. Any if there wasn't a lot of and lamentable. I have become. One. All round draft pick. They believe everything now I didn't have them and that's what. It. Not just about teaching young that he didn't think Butler our music production. It's about the confidence that they only that they can tackle and Jim.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.