Transcript for Kylie Minogue surprises her super-fans live on 'GMA'

It is called "Golden." It is out now and we can't wait to hear you perform a little bit later but before that I want to talk to you. Yeah, let's have a chat. Have you a lot going on. You had such a big moment. You sang at the queen's 92nd birthday. I did and I'm such a super fan of hers. It's incredible. Honestly the atmosphere changes when the Royals arrive and she is -- that's the top of the top of the top and she's 92 and I'm like how do you even stay awake that long but she's fabulous. So, yeah, the nerves kind of kicked in a little extra before that, but I felt very honored to be there. That's understandable to have some nerves when performing there at the queen's 92nd birthday. I just wonder do you have advice for someone going through the same thing you went through. Which bit? Any bit. My own personal drama. Did music help you through that. Well, making this album was just a place of solace and discovery. I love to be in the studio getting things off my chest saying what I want to say or needed to say. So, yeah, I mean if you're having a problem, the good thing is to talk about it. Get it out of your system. Get it out of your system is right and we want to talk about your album named "Golden." It is. There you go. A big gold case. Can I tell you how exciting that is? I'm like, that's my album cover in times square. It's cool. It also has special meaning. Tell us about that. Well, I'm 49 11/12. I can only say that for a minute longer so this year is my 50th birthday coming up next month. But last time I was doing the album promo it was so many questions about my age in this industry and I just, a, I was bored of it, B, irritated and, C, I didn't know what the answer was so golden is -- I mean it's symbolic of many things but means we're not young, we're not old, just be golden. In your time line or, you know, where you happen to be emotionally or things are good or bad, try to be strong and shine. I'm golden then. You look golden to me. We are all -- I like that I like that. You're ex-cudding golden. Yeah. Thank you. You're on the cover of "Vogue Australia." Yeah. And have a big performance in New York coming up. I'm performing at pride. I don't know how to prepare for that. And you have so many super fans. So devoted to you. We have actually have seven of them backstage. They think they'll compete. We'll surprise them. They think they're competing for one of them to meet kylie. We're all -- they're all going to meet -- Let's do this. Okay. Let's see what they got. Oh, boy. ??? Boy, it's more than I dare to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.