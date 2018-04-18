Transcript for Letitia Wright inspires the next generation of superheroes

excid that "Gers: Infinity R" is one the most- One of the most aicipated movies ever, tickets es are already outpacin the last sevenve movies combi superhero castding out all over the world and we've been trackihem down and found nebula "Guardians of the galaxyin Singapore. Good morning, America whoo. It's karillanhe. Here I amn beautiful apore, jus lk at how attractihat is. I'm here promoting "Avengers: Infinity war" which you need to check 'S mthan just a movie. A sin mal event and you to be T. All right, over and out from Singapore. Allight. Theye everywhere. You know at, we tracked down another one of our favorite marvel character, right heren times square, shelaysshuri I "Black panther" and back in erity war," tia Wright. ??? I'm gonna L you like a black widow baby ??? el hello. Nderful. Have a . Thank Y People have seen it two, three times. I feel so apart from you. Et's get together. People were just ring to how down to Earth you are. And this before the movie came out. It's now grossed over a bil dollars, the most a perhero movie of all time. WHAs it been like being a part of this? It's en amazing. Just super grateful for all yoursupport, all of your love E fact that it's breg soany records. It brokeords in Saudi Arabia and just -- it B "Titanic" which is like, whoa. We're reallygrateful. Remain that way and I lor aracter. Thank Y thank you. Thank you. Funny all get out but sms science. Yeah. Isn't it W how kids are dressing up like you and they're red woman being excited about math and stynes. Yep. 'S sething that I always likereamed about. I think the last time I was on show I spoke about just wanti to be Anns and fact that shuri is able to do that. Ev time I see one O the kids have the face paint , you know, the gauntlets and costume, it make ppy. I know it does. And they've been S cute all morning. On test behavior they've been all morninglong. Good. I love that. Okay. Your character, iron man, Tony stark. Uh-h Ok. Are you guys going to meet up cause you're both tech savvy? Are Y guy going to meet up? Can you tel us? You got to watch . You got to watch it. You got to watch it. Tell me whoo you think is echvy of the two chte Shuri. Come on. She's Yo you know, like the ogf the marvel universe. He's godfather, S shuri respecim but I feel like shehas ideashe can pitch to him and make his tech littleit better but watch theilm and seehat happen. People cannot wait.ospresales are through the roofterally. Yeah, they beat all -- Yeah. You had some of the ac some of yr castmates have been here. I think only actually read theire script. Had you been privy to it all? No. Hould tell you what is ppening. Know. 'S top secret. It's the mt secret tiff projecter been on to the point where anything I do know I don'tven want to tell it cause it's like -- applause ] You know. You want to besurprised. Yes. Have you seen it? Veou seen it in its entry. No, we see itext week Monday but even then I have to that thing in "Men in black" where I you wipe out all of yr memory. Don't come to me for a information. Well, how about a peek? Can we give people a SNE ek? Okay, okay, . Let's see your character in action. Yes. ??? Oh. T structure polymorphic. We had to attach ear none sequentially. Why didn't you just reprogram the synapsis to work connectively? Bec didn't of it? 'Mure you diyour best. Yes. Must have been an absolute Yes. To work on a F Likis. Yes, it was. It wt coming right off back of "Black panther" and woing hard in that and being asked by the studios to be involved in vengers" like I was pretty much on the end ke do I he to audition? Have T send a tape. They're ke, D, just come to set andhat's a Sak peekf what you're goingsee. Ou got it. Also, wh's this drake video? What? Whew. A lot is happening. After "Black panther," you know, drake sent aovely eaind he said, do you want ton O? You want to celeb a just uplift us? This is an anthem and ended it with Y truly, champagne -- 'St. Shot it in London and I'mo proud of it. Rightfull . It is so uplifting. We have able of qns from the audience. You have super fans already. Who wants -- where who wants to ask a -- there, ck there you all gh pl Ask the question. Go ahead. Asyour question. Ask your question. How does iteelo be black -- the firstla superhero sister. Or your question. Thank Y your question. It feels ama. We've not seen something lik this before soo be able to be the fir black superhero like on a mainstr platform has been ly, really cool and it's cool because you be inspired. At's why Y have that costume on. You look like shuri right now. A female black panther so -- You have auestion a well? Re interested in science just likour aracter? Oh, good question. And great stume too. Thank I'm not that much. [ Laught I used to be. I used to be. [ Applause I used to be. I used to -- I wanted be a scientist whenas in secondary school but thencting kif came along and tn -- but Shur is teaching me so much so I to have my cake and eat it. Know what mea so I hope it ires you. S has. She's doing so well. Thank you. Nk you. Ah. It's funny when I ask for quesons and I know that they hopped up in back right er E per fans. Sorry we didn't get a chance to get to you as well for being here. Y'all,et me tell you mething, we meetll the time. This young woman cameere before the movieame out. All the succehat has happened. She is exact the same , ry humble, very, veryrateful an it's wonderful T see that it has affec you. Thank. Ti bles. We're still a work in progress. Ye Letitia Wright, everybody. And "Avengers: Infinity war"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.