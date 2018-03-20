Transcript for Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean shares her good-luck secret

Back now with that surprise star of the NCAA tournament, the men's tournament. She's not a player. She's 98-year-old sister Jean. The team chaplain for the loyola-chicago ramblers and you see how players hug her after every game. One player even telling her it was all you. It was all you, sister Jean. After that miracle basket sent them into the sweet 16 and Twitter says she was the most tweeted about person of the games this weekend and there she is. Sister Jean joins us now from Chicago and the crowd goes wild. Oh, sister Jean, do you feel the love, everybody talking about you, even former president Barack Obama who is from Chicago, he tweeted about you. You're an international star, sister Jean. Well, I'm just having a lot of fun and a team to mushroom all of a sudden. I really don't know how all this happened but I kept getting e-mails and telephone calls and people from California to the east coast have sent me e-mails, people I taught over 60 years ago in the elementary school. It's just brought so many happy memories to me and I'm really happy to be saying good morning to all of America today because -- She's hired. Sister Jean, you've been watching the team play basketball for almost 60 years. The last 25 of them as a team chaplain. When did your love of basketball begin? I began to love basketball when I was in high school because elementary schools in those days didn't have any sports and when I got to high school I really liked it and -- but it was so much different from what it is now. The women's court was divided into three, so you had two guards and two forwards at each end and in the middle you had two centers and two sides and, of course, I was a short girl, so I was always a side. No one stepped out of those line, otherwise you lost the ball. Only the guard -- only the forwards made the baskets. But it was -- so it was limited but by the time I began to coach the seventh and eighth grade girls they were half-court so Tavis a little better. Now they do the same thing the boys do. I'm curious, sister, it's David Muir. I'm curious what you say to the team. We see them leaning over and kissing and hugging you. What do you say to them before they head out that could help all of us honestly? Well, we meet outside the locker room and in the concourse, wherever the place where we are helps us to do that and I say a prayer but sometimes there's a little more than talking to god in the prayer, but I do begin with good and gracious god, today we hope to win this game, we ask for your courage, ask to give us courage, we already have the confidence, we're focused. We know we want to work hard, we want -- at the end of the game we want to be sure that when the buzzer goes off, that the numbers indicate that we get the big "W." I pray for the other team, perhaps not as hard. As some people tell me so but we have -- we have god on our side and these young men have great faith and if you don't have confidence and faith, then you might as well not be playing. Amen. You can say that about a lot of things. You said to us early on you're such a pro. You said let us know if you need to wrap. We got to wrap. We're going to a commercial break. The computer is going to take us off but we would city be talking to you. Sister jeav, bless you and thank you so much. Good luck.

