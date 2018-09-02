Transcript for Omarosa claims she was 'haunted' by President Trump's tweets

Now to another former white house staffer, omarosa. Making headlines again with her comments about the trump administration claiming on reality TV that she was, quote, haunted by the president's tweets. Our chief national correspondent Tom llamas is here with more. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Omarosa told you recently right here on "Gma" she had a story to tell and that's exactly what she's doing on prime time television and this is how she's now describing her tenure I the white house, when you're in the middle of a hurricane it's hard to see the destruction on the outer bands. She's band. I'm omarosa. Reporter: This morning, president trump hit with some reality show revenge. This is 100% worse. Why? Because it wasn't a game show. Reporter: Omarosa revealing on the CBS show "Celebrity big brother" she's worried about the trump white house after seeing it from the inside. You know, I'd like to say not my problem but I can't say that because like it's bad. Shooed we be worried? Ugh, don't say that. 'Cause we are worried but I need you to say it's going to be okay. It's not going to be okay. It's not. So bad. Reporter: Now for the first time sharing her regrets about working for the president. Like I was haunted by tweets every single day like what is he gonna tweet next? Does anybody say to him, what are you doing? I mean, I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like keep her away. Don't give her access. Don't let her talk to him. Reporter: The white house downplaying her access to the commander in chief. Omarosa was fired three times on "The apprentice" and this was the fourth time we let her go. She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now. Reporter: Two months ago she was fired from her white house job. Omarosa says she resigned. Shortly after the announcement she told Michael jealousy played a role. Certainly I had more access than most and people had a problem with that. People had problems with my 14-year relationship with this president. Reporter: And that her side of the story was coming soon. When I have a chance to tell my story, Michael, quite a story to tell. Reporter: That time is now. Apparently right in front of the cameras. Would you vote for him again? God, no. Never. In a million years, never. Reporter: Omarosa also said last night the reason why she took the job in the white house was because it was, quote, like a call of duty. The show just started so we may be hearing much more from her, Michael. Wow. Thank you, Tom. Ever get the feeling we're all being punk'd? Why you whispering with a microphone. They're going to pick it up anyway, George. We make a turn to the

