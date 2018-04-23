-
Now Playing: 5 self-defense moves everyone should know
-
Now Playing: Man at center of Facebook data scandal defends role in controversy
-
Now Playing: Trump tweetstorm takes on North Korea, Cohen legal issues
-
Now Playing: Fellow porn actress backs Stormy Daniels' claim of threat
-
Now Playing: Princess Kate gives birth to boy
-
Now Playing: Princess Kate delivers a boy: What to expect next
-
Now Playing: 'Harry Potter' opens on Broadway to rave reviews
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee opens up about her children's book 'Chasing Helicity'
-
Now Playing: David Archuleta breaks down the best moments of last night's 'American Idol'
-
Now Playing: Chris Evans opens up about 'Avengers: Infinity War'
-
Now Playing: Pitcher in critical condition after brain hemorrhage
-
Now Playing: Step up your festival beauty game with these new trends
-
Now Playing: Prince William, Princess Kate welcome baby boy
-
Now Playing: Brett Young performs 'Like I Loved You'
-
Now Playing: Hero who wrestled gun away from alleged Waffle House shooter speaks out
-
Now Playing: New baby spotted in the Lindo wing - but this one's not royal
-
Now Playing: Prince George, Princess Charlotte visit their new baby brother
-
Now Playing: High schooler takes his mom to the prom she never had
-
Now Playing: Princess Kate in labor: Royal watchers wait outside hospital
-
Now Playing: Brett Young gives a special performance of 'Mercy' on 'GMA'