Transcript for Princess Kate delivers a boy: What to expect next

A lot of excitement I London. Breaking new boy for princess Kate and prince over to James Longman. I'm glad you hav alert yourhone. Reporter: Right, George, good moing. We have the news. Princess Catherine has H Litt boy. He weights 8 Pou 7 ounces and we're all very happy. Rushed H T the private Lindo wingf Mary's hospital early this morning he weekend Kate was noticeabent at Thi star-studded celebration for queen Elizabeth's 92nd William showed up solo while wasccompanied by his re Markle. Tonight, we are celebra E queen's but you majesty, if you do min me saying you are not some who easy to buyts for. Reporter: The baby will be fifth in L to the thro bumping Harry down to six and in a the monarchy princehaill remain fourth I LE whether the baby is ael beb??s boy or girl. William is expected to by with George and chart just O did in 2015 so the kids C get theiirst look at Cambridge. Kate joked William W delusional about having baby number the. This is why we love theroyals. Yes,hey're historically nsl but the relatable and W dad who G two veryll children can relate that he's in denia that anotheone is on the way. Rorter: Kate spent just ten hours in the hosl after chartte was born and then was re there's no planks from the palace for Kate to make a similar speedy exit. Ill all dep oner delivery. Geornd are saio be excited about the little ce joining the family. George ws Charlotte W turns 3 in may have MRE Ello thes royal wave already to start teachg their baby sibling the royal rop well, George, we are all still waiting here side the Lindo wing to catch ampf little prince. We're told Mr and by are doing very well. From here they'll to kensington palace soilcan bond. Good news. Let's go intmore. Amy, you were there George's birth. Lay out what willhappen. We have the big announcement there at buckingha palacech is Aun where they have thfficial announcement. Old school. You find O how mh the baby weighed. The Na of the baby which evyos is greatly anticipating and taking bets on. Yoknow, they have Royals going on about how much the baby weigwhat the N is, but it's sodo a vis elxciting because so often journal I a there'd things that aren't great and I remr when iasen quma standing out there, thedo wing at St. Mary it was so jl a fun a people love to celtenci wit the royal famiutol beb??s?? Victoria Murphy is there to wh's fl cual like? Hey, hello. Good Mo it's an incredible atmosphe hereay at the Lindo wing. A Chee went U when they announced the Newson a that Kate safely delivered ia baby Boyt 11:01 this morning. Amin Y la atmosphere. Royal out two weeks wearing union cks and flag, we have a . Guess the baby was bt 11:00. Even when they said just an or two before that she was in the early stage of labor they might have been stretg it a little bit but I guess T big was when ka stylist came out, was seeneaving the hospaln the last hour so to see the pahe new baby pretty on? I think that's a very big lla clue, exactly. Kate's stylist was leaves the hospital. Baby has been born and forward. What we can expect now is hopefully visitors to the hospital.it's possie that when George visitedrlotte in when she was born might see George and charlotteir new little baby brother. Ld belovely. May see other visit as well and then, of course, what we are L waiting for to see the couple leave the hospital together with theirew ait prince. Is there at th to sneak into the bike may Harry and meghalready there. My goodness, who would do such a th the are photographers lined up spots waiting Gett picture of Cole W they leave. Lef the same day that she gave birth princess Charlotte so there I every chance we will see them LE on today. It hasn't beenonfirmed Y I think it could be in T cards.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.