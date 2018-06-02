Transcript for Remembering 'Frasier' actor John Mahoney

to you, guys, and to you. We begin by celebrating actor John Mahoney, listen up. All right. You want me to dry that sponge? I'll dry that sponge. Give it about a minute. Classic. He is -- he was the cranky, the lovable father, Marty crane on "Frasier," brilliantly taking the wind out of his two pompous sons played so beautifully by Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde pierce. He was only 52 when he was cast as their father back in 1993 passed away Sunday after a battle with cancer. Five years ago Mahoney was on "Good morning America" and said "Frasier" was the role of his lifetime. The Emmy nominated actor was 77 years old. You know the dog that he had on the show, Eddie, that's why I had my K.J. Because I loved Eddie in the character and had him for 17, 18 years. Wonderful series. There was a wonderful tribute to him this morning that said he was sort of the unsung hero, the glue of that show. His timing, comedic typing. Wasn't he the dad in "Say anything." I believe he was. One of the greats. Well, he will be missed. Yes, he will. Also in "Pop news" this morning, Ryan Murphy and his partners are at it again working on a new comedy for Netflix. They just got a two-season deal right to series. It's called "The politician" and check out this epic triple threat dream cast. Wow. Tony beginner Ben flat, Gwyneth paltrow and the one and only Barbra streisand reportedly in negotiations to co-star in Ryan's latest effort. The lead in this satire is a wealthy politician from Santa Barbara and each season revolves around I different political race. Deadline reporting that streisand may direct some episodes in the deal and the show is expected to have musical numbers in every episode. This would be the first TV regular series for all three of these actors and it just goes to show you once again TV is the place to be. How do you negotiate with your fiancee over the role? Very carefully. How do you negotiate with your fiancee? You give her whatever she wants. You hear that, Gwyneth? What do you do if you can't make it to the luncheon celebrating this year's academy award nominees and you're one of them. You send a cardboard cutout, of course, at least that's what 89-year-old French filmmaker Agnes Varda. She and street artist J.R. Who is pictured with the cutout are nominated for best documentary for their film called "Faces places," she is the oldest nominee ever --sorry, she had other plans, people, attending another awards event in France and sent along the cardboard version which was a hit with Greta Gerwig and Meryl Streep who thought they had seen it all. The most creative annual class picture in Oscar history, there it is, we'll have so much more on this special oscars luncheon coming up later in the show with Mr. Chris Connelly. Always great. Thanks for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.