Shaquem Griffin's historic journey to the NFL

Griffin, who was born without a left hand, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and will play alongside his twin brother.
2:34 | 04/29/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Shaquem Griffin's historic journey to the NFL

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

