Transcript for 'On Their Shoulders:' Robin Roberts honors 4 black trailblazers

All life it's certainly has a way of surprising new. As a child growing up in Mississippi I had no idea that one day fit in the anchor chair for Good Morning America. Journalism wasn't even on my radar my first love sports talk basketball tennis it taught me discipline atop a determination. Traits that would help me long after I left the court I know I wouldn't be where I am today. Without so many who blazed the trail before me and paved the way with careers like. Trailblazers like velvet Davis the first black woman to become a television reporter on the West Coast and early 1960s. She helped change the face of the industry. Within like galleries from decades before Oprah became the first black woman to host a hot chip if you know that. Sportscasters like Greg Gumbel. The became the first African Americans if you play by play for a major sporting event when he announced for the super ball back at 2001. And one of the first role models of my life I didn't have to look for my big sister Sally Ann Roberts she is the reason. I'm doing what I am today. Sally and it's an award winning TV news anchor and reporter and after devoting forty years on the air in New Orleans. I'm in awe of her face. And excited for her next chapter in line. I am immensely thankful for what all these talented amazing women and men have accomplished. Thinking when she. Happy black history.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.