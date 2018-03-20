Transcript for Sisters advance to the next round of 'American Idol'

And we got a little "Pop news." Adrienne Bankert, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you. Are you ready for this? Usually I do sick but today I have a special guest. Joining me is flat Stanley. Someone just won the contest. Yes, yes. Julia from northern California from the Sacramento area mailed this to me. She's almost 8 and she Dade she wanted me to have flat Stanley help with "Pop news." So here we go. Let's get it started. Robin, I know you and your sisters are really close. We have a little sibling rivalry on "American idol." 17-year-old Taryn of Nashville auditioned. Twang in my voice with big sister Peyton. But they thought she looked like a rock star and to try out too and convinced her to take the Mike. Listen to this. ??? Take me ??? ??? make me a poster of the withhold world ??? All three judges impressed. All three voted Peyton to go to Hollywood and even though it wasn't a unanimous vote tore Taryn she snagged a golden ticket. That could have been really awkward. Yeah. It's like, okay, sis, I'll back you up, actually, no, I'm going to take over here. But Taryn says we're sisters and we'll always be there for each other but always down for competition. Hopefully it continues to be friendly. Thanksgiving is still on. It could be really, really tense. Well, next up let's talk about walking in an icon's shoes. Principal photography started on "Judy", the long await the Judy Garland set. Do you know who that is. Renee zellweger. Wow. Totally transformed. She looked so much like her so we have it on the left and right for you and show you Garland on the left performing in the late '60s and Renee on the right. Wow. That's pretty impressive. Yeah. The movie centers around her final appearance, sold out concerts in London in 1968 before her death at age 47. Gone so soon. She was so young. Hard life but a great story to tell. And finally the ladies of Monterey are back. "Big little lies" began filming. Reese wirtherspoon and Laura Dern shared this photo. Reese saying, watch out, Monterey, here we come and take a look. This is Reese's day one recap. First day. First day. How was I? You were amazing. I knew it! Nicole kidman, shailene Woodley returning and Meryl Streep will join the cast, as well as kidman's character's mother-in-law so can't wait for this one. That, my friends is "Pop news." Yes, it is. Yeah. And Stanley says, nice to meet you. Nice to meet you, robin. There we go. And robin, nice to meet you. Ju Julia, listen to your mommy and be on time. Way to go, A.B. You'll never forget the first two letters of the alphabet. All right.

