Transcript for Team USA ice skater makes Olympics history as two women fall short on the slopes

planning a visit to parkland and his mar-a-lago resort is near there. The olympics. Figure skater Adam Rippon, off to an incredible start in the individual event but two women eyeing gold also did fall a little short. Amy is in South Korea with all the latest. Good morning, Amy. Reporter: Yeah, good morning, Michael. Good morning, everyone. It was a tough day on the slopes for the U.S. Hire in pyeongchang. Several athletes expected to medal failing to M it to that podium stand, but the bright spot was on the ice with team usa's youngest athlete making olympic history. The United States gliding into the record books in men's figure skating short program. Team usa's youngest competitor Vincent shou quickly Doi this triple toe loop. The 17-year-old is now the first ever to land this tricky move winter olympics history. Homes on to that. Reporter: And fan favorite Adam Rippon igniting the crowd with his dazzling routine ending his perform mass on the ice with a roaring ovation. But there was heartbreak on the mountain for team usa. Lindsey Jacobellis trying to hole on for bronze. Reporter: Four-time olympian Lindsey Jacobellis placing fourth after this dramatic finish in snowboard cross missing her shot at her first medal since 2006 when she won silver in her olympic debut and Mikaela shiffrin fresh off a thrilling victory in the giant slalom. You know there's nerves. There's always going to be. Reporter: Feeling extremely sick just moments before speeding into her first run. Feeling the frustration of coming in fourth. Mikaela shiffrin looking for another gold, no. Reporter: Just 0.08 seconds shy of medaling for team usa in the women's slalom. Mikaela truly having won her gold yesterday knowing the thrill of victory and today the agony of defeat. Fourth place is a tough pill to swallow. At the olympics that's got to be hard but already has two golds in her pocket and I expect a couple more medals to come. Reporter: But she says she's not done continuing her quest for gold taking a break and skipping out on Saturday's super G race to prep for the alpine and combined downhill events. Speaking of taking a break, one of shiffrin's favorite things to do, nap. And guess what, she even does it in the middle of competitions. If fact, before she won gold in her first event in pyeongchang she says she took a power nap between her runs. She says it's a ritual she puts on her headphones and just falls asleep. She says she does it in every race as a way to recharge. I wish I had that skill. Whatever works. I wish I had that time. Thank you so much, Amy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.