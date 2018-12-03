Transcript for Tom Brady speaks out about Super Bowl loss

We're back now with five-time super bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP, and 16-time patriots team captain, winning quarterback Tom Brady, who is now at the center of the new doc series, "Tom versus time." Mr. Brady, thank you for joining me. Good to be with you. Boy, I've thrown up a lot of numbers. I know. I've been around a while. You have accomplished quite a bit. I want to take you back to not so long ago. Super bowl LII. Your last excerpt was after the game. What was in your mind after the loss, after the game? It's a process you have to deal with. It's so great to be in that game. But to win that game is very tough. And we had a couple of close losses to the giants, unfortunately. Another one against the eagles. I think you realize the sun comes up the next morning. Your live goes on. But, you know, those games live with you for the rest of your life. And, that's part of being an athlete. Part of being in a very competitive sport. It's tough to win the game. I'm proud of our efforts throughout the year. Overcame a lot of adversity, like you need to do to get to that game. Just came up a little bit short. After the srngs you always talk about the next season immediately. You don't bask in the glow of winning or in thing a any of te agony of the defeat. Have you started thinking about next season already? Definitely. It's processing last season and how you can be better the next season. There's no real formula for it. I think every year is different. There's different things that happen in your life outside of football. My kids are getting older. And I think one thing that is challenging as you get older, there's different priorities and commitments. And you have to be able to Al allocate your time the right way. A lot of people need your time and attention. How you find the balance was a big part of what "Tom versus time" was all about. Trying to find a balance between my family life, what my kids need, what my wife needs, what my football team needs. I remember at Daner with you, your wife, Gisele, she was like, you need to talk to my husband. I've been with him five years. He wants to play ten more. That was a long time ago. You still say you want to play five more years. I wasn't great math student back then. She's right. I did say that. When we met, I was 29, 30 years old. I thought, man, if I could get to 40, it would be amazing. A great career. 18 years in the NFL. Learned a lot. It's been great love for me. I love the sport. I love the competition. I love my teammates. I love working with people that I love to work with. So that part's hard to give up. Especially when I feel likeky do it. I look around the league. See the other quarterbacks. Think, man,ky do what they do. I want to continue on do it as best as I can. It brings a lot of joy to my life. You have your wife. Your kids. You have to find that balance. When it does become time to retire, how much does that factor into your decision? Well, that would be bag part of it. I think, you can't make decisions necessarily just for yourself. That is one thing I have learned as I have gotten older. There's, you know, collateral effects to every decision I make. I have a wife that is -- aspires to be a lot of thing. She traveled a lot. My oldest son I loves here in New York. Three kids. And you're just always trying to juggle. You want to be there for them. The hockey games. The soccer games. You realize the level of commitment it takes to give as much as you can to the team that needs you. So -- again, I think you're always trying to find that. Thing most professionals feel the same way. Sometimes it gets out of balance. You have to figure out how to bring it back to a point where it works for everybody involved. We're going to look at a clip from the final episode of "Tom versus time. Zblts daddy? You know what? Read this. Read this, daddy. It says, Minnesota. Super bowl, Minnesota super bowl. Daddy, you know what I'm eating? Hot chocolate. Hot chocolate. Oh, my gosh. Daddy, we're here to make you win. Yeah, you are. You're going help daddy win. Yes. You're going cheer so loud. Yes we are. I mean, there's nothing like your family. Nothing like your family. We get to see the real you. I think everybody has a perception of you as a football player. Everyone thinks they know Tom Brady. They know you as player. We get to see behind all the -- everything else with the family. How was it for you to put your kids on TV? To let even see your life away from the field? I think it was a great experience for me. I got to share a lot of things that, you know, a lot of fans never get chance to see. And I think there's always a balance between, you know, private life and a public life. I chose a very public profession. So, with the amount of fans that have -- really enjoyed the show, when I reflect back and think about the decision to do it, I think what great decision because so many people have come up and say, thanks for doing that it. Was cool to see. A lot of young athletes were inspired by the level of work it takes to get to a certain point in your career. And, I think that's been great payoff for me. It was hard work. We spent a lot of time last offseason. And this season a little bit of time. But, it was really a -- Turne to me, it was a great series. Even watching it for myself, I was surprised at the amount of work it takes yr tow to get ready for each season. You're going to come back later. We'll talk more. We got more with Tom Brady coming up. Don't go anywhere. We'll go the Cecilia. There is more coming up. The 16-year-old's chance at

