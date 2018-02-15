Transcript for 'Veep' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus 'ready to rock' post-surgery

We have hopeful news from Julia louis-dreyfus about her battle with breast cancer. The "Veep" star announcing she's feeling healthy and ready to rock after surgery and erielle reshef is here. In good morning to you. As you well know Julia louis-dreyfus is at the top of her game, last September she won an eighth individual Emmy award tying a record but the very next day she announced her breast cancer diagnosis and has since spent months undergoing treatment. This morning the actress with that hopeful news celebrating great results after surgery and sharing her positive outlook on social media. A radiant Julia louis-dreyfus sharing this glowing selfie and some good news after undergoing surgery for breast cancer. Her tweet, hurrah. Great doctor, great result, feeling leap and ready to rock after surgery. Breaking award show records with her role as former president an "Veep." That's one speaker I'd like to put on mute. Reporter: The actress has been open about her battle. She took to Twitter and Instagram and that's how she's been keeping her fans updated throughout. She really hasn't shied away from letting people know just how she's doing. Reporter: She shocked fans with her diagnosis in September. Posting, one in eight women develop breast cancer. Today I'm the one. I'd like to thank Julia, of course, Julia, our leader, who unfortunately is not here, sorry about that. Reporter: In January she shared an Instagram video from her sons on her last day of chemo. The boys singing along to Michael Jackson. ??? The fire's in their eyes and their voice isn't really clear so beat it just beat it ??? Reporter: Just three weeks ago she was home in her pjs rooting for team "Veep" at the S.A.G. Awards despiting winning two awards herself. She couldn't be there in part because when you're going through cancer treatment, your immune system is severely compromised and certainly being in an event during flu season nonetheless was not just she could handle. Reporter: Backstage her co-stars were thinking of her aand sending support. All of us feeling the weight of Julia not being here, it means that much more to all be receiving that award. This is your, sister. We would not be without you. We love you and we were sorry you couldn't be here. We love you. Love you. Reporter: Julia louis-dreyfus' latest update upbeat. She has fought this with such dignity, with humor and with a real fighter's spirit that I think most women would be inspired by. Such a fighter. So inspiring, production has been delayed on that hit show "Veep" as Julia louis-dreyfus undergoes her breast cancer treatment but the final season expected to air in 2019. So excited. I love the show and it's been really amazing to see the support she's received from the cast. We've seen post, really funny, heartfelt and seems to get revived by that, right? I think she really is and her co-stars are hipping that they may start shooting again in August so we may be looking forward to that and also taken part in some of the table reads showing how strong she is getting support from Ellen DeGeneres and other stars on Twitter as well. Fantastic. Thank you very much. Erielle.

