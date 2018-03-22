William Shatner responds to death hoax: I'm 'not planning on dying'

William Shatner took matters into his own hands when he learned about his alleged "death": he got one of the most powerful tech companies in the world to take notice and make a change.

Shatner was alerted to his alleged death by a fan on Twitter, who tagged the icon with the caption, "@WilliamShatner I thought you might want to know you're dead."

The post included a picture from some sponsored advertisement on Facebook that said the "beloved Sci-Fi actor [was] found" dead. The timing of the fake news is curious given Shatner turns 87 today.

"Hey @facebook isn’t this your messenger app?" he wrote on Twitter in response. "Thought you were doing something about this?"

Hey @facebook isn’t this your messenger app? What’s up with you allowing this Acocet Retail Sales ad to pass your muster? Thought you were doing something about this? https://t.co/1fFriJ8PRu — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2018

The company immediately took notice and Facebook's director of product management, Rob Leathern, contacted Shatner to say, "Thanks for letting us know about this. We have removed this ad and Page from Facebook."

Hi, I'm from Facebook. Thanks for letting us know about this. We have removed this ad and Page from Facebook — Rob Leathern ?? (@robleathern) March 21, 2018

The Shatner hoax comes as Facebook is dealing with a data breach and continued reports of fake news that took place leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly said the tech giant is working on fixing these issues.

Shatner responded to Facebook the only way the legendary star could: "Thank you. I’m not planning on dying so please continue to block those kinds of ads."

Thank you. I’m not planning on dying so please continue to block those kinds of ads. https://t.co/9f3k3uN5z4 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2018